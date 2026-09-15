Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) shifted its 2026 Post-UTME screening exercise to a new date in September 2026

Candidates who registered can check their screening date and time on the OAU portal from September 16, 2026

OAU also extended the final registration deadline, giving more prospective candidates time to complete the process

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ile-Ife, Osun State - Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in Osun state, has moved its 2026/2027 in-person Post-UTME screening exercise to a later date, after it was originally billed to run from September 1 to September 5, 2026.

The university announced that the screening will now hold between Friday, September 25, and Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

OAU moves its 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening to September 25–30, 2026. Photo credit: OAU

Source: Twitter

The federal government-owned institution did not give any reason for the change.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on August 28, 2026, via the university's website.

New registration deadline, portal access

Alongside the date change, OAU extended the final deadline for screening registration to Wednesday, September 23, 2026, giving candidates who had not yet signed up more time to do so.

Candidates who have already completed their registration can log into the screening portal using their JAMB Registration Number as their username and the password they created during registration.

Access to personalised screening dates and time slots will open from Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The university reminded candidates of several key conditions governing the exercise. Attendance is compulsory and in-person; no remote or alternative screening option was mentioned.

OAU also made clear that its official website and verified social media channels are the only approved sources of information about the exercise, and warned candidates against dealing with any Post-UTME or admission agents, saying the university does not endorse such arrangements.

Candidates seeking guidance can consult the admission guidelines page on the screening portal, while all enquiries should be directed to the official email address: postutme2026@oauife.edu.ng.

What should candidates do next?

Prospective students who have yet to register should note that the screening registration page remains active. Those already registered are advised to log in from September 16, 2026, to confirm their assigned date and time before the exercise begins on September 25.

OAU is one of Nigeria's foremost federal universities, and its Post-UTME exercise is a key step for candidates who scored the minimum cut-off mark in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and listed the institution as their first choice.

OAU extends registration deadline for 2026 Post-UTME screening.

Source: Original

Post-UTME 2026: Universities that have released screening forms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that several Nigerian universities commenced the sale of Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Institutions, including UNIPORT, UNIMED, Covenant University, and Babcock University, have announced admission details for prospective candidates.

Candidates are advised to monitor official school portals regularly for updates on cut-off marks, eligibility requirements, and screening.

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Source: Legit.ng