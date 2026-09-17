Tinubu orders NIMC to achieve 95% NIN coverage by December 2026, building on enrolment reaching about 142 million people

Government expands ward-level registration, mobile enrolment and licensed partnerships to close Nigeria’s remaining identity-registration gap

Digital identity plans target healthcare, transport, financial inclusion and security while protecting privacy and creating jobs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to accelerate National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment across Nigeria, setting a target of 95% coverage by December 2026.

The directive comes as NIN enrolment has climbed to about 142 million Nigerians and legal residents, up from more than 80 million when Tinubu assumed office.

NIMC gets new deadline to enrol more Nigerians as enrolment hits 95 million. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu announced the target at the 2026 National Identity Day celebration at the State House in Abuja, where he was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The President said reaching the target would require NIMC to expand ward-level registration, deploy more mobile enrolment services and continue working with licensed enrolment partners.

NIN registration push enters final months

With the December target approaching, the government is seeking to close the remaining identity-registration gap and bring more Nigerians into the national database.

Tinubu urged Nigerians and legal residents who have yet to obtain a NIN to enrol, describing digital identity as an increasingly important link between citizens and government services.

The new target builds on a broader overhaul of Nigeria's identity-management framework. In June 2026,

Tinubu signed the NIMC Act 2026 into law as part of efforts to modernise identity management, improve public-service delivery and strengthen the country's digital economy.

However, the December 2026 date is a government target for reaching 95% NIN coverage, rather than a stated deadline after which unregistered Nigerians automatically face a specified penalty, according to a report by The Nation.

FG plans wider use of digital identity

Beyond expanding enrolment, the government wants the identity database to support more digital public services, including healthcare records, transportation systems and a harmonised national data architecture.

Tinubu said the expansion must also protect citizens' privacy and rights, arguing that greater efficiency and security should be accompanied by accountability and public trust.

The administration has previously said a credible national identity system could support financial inclusion, social welfare delivery, security and more accurate data for government planning.

Identity ecosystem creates jobs

The expansion is also developing into an economic ecosystem involving private companies, state governments and public institutions.

According to the President, more than 173 private companies, 30 state governments and 14 public-sector institutions have been approved as licensed enrolment agents, creating opportunities for enrolment officers, data professionals, technology specialists and other workers.

NIMC's enrolment drive has increasingly moved closer to communities, while digital tools are also being introduced to make identity verification and record management easier.

NIN enrolment rises as Tinubu gives NIMC a fresh deadline to register more Nigerians. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

The government is equally linking the expanded database to national security, including efforts to strengthen identity verification and information sharing among agencies tackling identity fraud and financial crime.

With enrolment now at about 142 million, NIMC faces a significant final push to meet Tinubu's 95% national coverage target before December ends.

How to get your NIN in 2026

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has listed a step-by-stepguideline on how to get the National Identification Number (NIN) in 2026.

The NIN is the 11 non-intelligible numbers assigned to an individual after enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB) to tie all records about the individual in the database.

Source: Legit.ng