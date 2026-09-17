Philemon Oyedele, a University of Ibadan computer science student, completed a 12-week summer internship at Meta's Brock office

Oyedele worked with the Ads Experimentation team, where he designed and shipped new tooling to manage finite infrastructure capacity across teams

The University of Ibadan student said the experience of working alongside exceptionally smart engineers pushed him to give his absolute best

Philemon Oyedele, a computer science student at the University of Ibadan, has completed a 12-week summer internship at Meta, sparking excitement online after he shared his experience on LinkedIn on September 16, 2026.

Oyedele joined Meta's Ads Experimentation team at the Brock office, where he spent the internship designing and shipping new tooling to help teams manage finite infrastructure capacity more efficiently during experimentation.

A University of Ibadan computer science student has completed his internship at Meta. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Philemon Oyedele

Source: UGC

For a 12-week placement, the scope of the work was considerable, and Oyedele said reflecting on the scale of what he had been trusted with felt surreal.

What University of Ibadan student built at Meta

Working alongside his manager Mikołaj Walczak, mentors Victor Wernet and Viktor Barzin, and team members including Mainak Choudhury, Javier Martin Montull, Khaled Emara, Tom, and Aastha Gupta, the University of Ibadan student credited the team's guidance as central to his growth throughout the placement.

In his LinkedIn post, he described being surrounded by highly skilled engineers as a challenge he welcomed, one that pushed him to perform at a higher level than he might have reached on his own.

Beyond the technical work, he also singled out his fellow interns at the Brock office, saying they made the overall experience genuinely enjoyable.

With the internship now complete, Oyedele is heading back to the University of Ibadan to finish the final year of his undergraduate degree. The young lad shared pictures taken with some employees of Meta.

Reactions to Oyedele's Meta internship

The post drew responses from peers and professionals who found his achievement both impressive and inspiring.

Samuel Oti said:

"Huge congratulations, Philemon Oyedele Shipping impactful tooling at that scale is no small feat. Best of luck on the final lap at UI!"

Precious Edosomwan said:

"Congratulations Philemon Oyedele. It's really impressive and motivating see young people like myself moving global and achieving great feats such as as this. Thank you also for your training session on how to land international internships (the cowrywise training). I wish you greater achievements as you progress."

Opeyemi Akinnaanu said:

"Designing and shipping a tool that helps multiple teams manage limited infrastructure is an impressive contribution for a 12-week internship. You're returning to your final year with experience that no classroom exercise could fully replicate. Congratulations on completing this chapter and making a real impact!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG student had landed an internship role at Meta.

Meta to launch AI Academy Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Meta was set to launch an AI Academy Nigeria initiative.

The initiative is expected to give developers, entrepreneurs, students and young professionals access to practical AI training while creating opportunities for new technology-driven businesses.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the partnership would help Nigerians develop relevant AI expertise and create pathways for globally competitive startups.

Source: Legit.ng