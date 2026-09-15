MC Lively has challenged Daddy Freeze’s comments about Peter Obi’s wife carrying an expensive Hermès bag

The comedian also rejected the argument that some Nigerians should refuse to support Obi because of the behaviour of his supporters

MC Lively argued that Nigerians should judge Obi based on his record, policies and leadership capacity rather than the conduct of people

Nigerian comedian MC Lively has waded into the growing debate surrounding former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, his wife’s luxury fashion choice and the behaviour of his supporters.

His comments followed media personality Daddy Freeze’s remarks about Obi’s wife carrying an expensive Hermès bag.

MC Lively challenges Daddy Freeze’s comments about Peter Obi’s wife carrying an expensive Hermès bag. Photos: MC Lively/Peter Obi/Daddy Freeze.

Source: Instagram

MC Lively questions the criticism

Daddy Freeze had said he had no problem with Obi’s wife owning an expensive bag, noting that her husband was already wealthy before entering government.

However, he questioned whether the luxury item aligned with Obi’s public image of prudence, particularly his claims about owning only one pair of shoes and one watch.

MC Lively pushed back, asking whether Obi had ever claimed that his wife was responsible for his minimalist lifestyle.

He argued that Obi’s wealth existed before his time in government and questioned why Nigerians should object to a wealthy person entering public service.

‘Judge Obi, not his supporters’ - MC Lively

The comedian also took aim at Nigerians who say they cannot support Obi because of the conduct of some of his supporters.

According to MC Lively, such reasoning ignores the frustrations driving many Nigerians to express anger over insecurity, fuel prices and years of perceived neglect.

He argued that political candidates should be assessed based on their records and vision for the country, not insults or controversial behaviour from their supporters.

Watch the X video of MC Lively challenging Daddy Freeze over Peter Obi's wife's bag here:

Reactions trail MC Lively's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@maybatch300 stated:

"This one should shut up ,since he posted that suit about OGOGO I've hated him."

@omoga01 noted:

"Having one shoe was contextual, he said BLACK immediately thereafter and indeed same for most men, black is their choice of shoe colour. I hardly see in sandals, convass, knickers and the rest. What if he has 5 pairs of black shoes. Unlike some men that may have all manner shoe"

@oadelanke2023 stated:

"N250million bag , a bag , is good o buy the wife should follow his husband footsteps by empowering women with her money. The gap between the rich and poor is too much in Nigeria."

MC Lively rejected the argument that some Nigerians should refuse to support Peter Obi. Photos: MC Lively.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze pleads for arrested soldiers at Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze appealed to the Nigerian Army to release soldiers allegedly detained after intervening at TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos.

He explained that the soldiers stepped in to control a hostile crowd surrounding the convoy, preventing what could have been a dangerous situation.

While acknowledging possible breaches of military rules, Daddy Freeze urged fellow celebrities to petition the Army for clemency, stressing the soldiers acted in the interest of public safety.

Source: Legit.ng