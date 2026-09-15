Moment Power Outage Disrupted President's Media Chat, Video Trends
- A power outage interrupted President William Ruto mid-broadcast during a live television interview at the Kisumu State Lodge
- Ruto directed his aides to switch to a generator as the disruption unfolded on air
- The president admitted he should have been better prepared to avoid the embarrassing situation
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Kenyan President William Ruto found himself in an awkward moment during a live television interview at the Kisumu State Lodge after a power outage cut the broadcast short.
The incident, which played out in front of cameras and journalists, forced a sudden halt to the session. Ruto responded by instructing his aides to activate a generator so that the interview could resume.
Ruto takes blame for power disruption
Rather than deflect responsibility, the president turned to the journalists present and told them not to feel sorry for him. He acknowledged that, as the occupant of State House, he bore responsibility for ensuring such disruptions did not happen in the first place and said he should have been better organised.
The candid admission came as the lights went out mid-conversation, drawing attention to infrastructure reliability at one of the country's official presidential residences.
Kisumu State Lodge incident
The Kisumu State Lodge, located in western Kenya, serves as one of the official residences used by the president during visits to the region. A power failure at such a facility during a high-profile broadcast raised immediate questions about backup power arrangements at government properties.
Ruto's public acknowledgement of the lapse was notable, as leaders rarely concede organisational shortcomings so openly during live coverage. His instruction to bring in the generator allowed the session to continue after a brief interruption.
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Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng