A power outage interrupted President William Ruto mid-broadcast during a live television interview at the Kisumu State Lodge

Ruto directed his aides to switch to a generator as the disruption unfolded on air

The president admitted he should have been better prepared to avoid the embarrassing situation

Kenyan President William Ruto found himself in an awkward moment during a live television interview at the Kisumu State Lodge after a power outage cut the broadcast short.

The incident, which played out in front of cameras and journalists, forced a sudden halt to the session. Ruto responded by instructing his aides to activate a generator so that the interview could resume.

Power outage disrupts William Ruto's media chat Photo Credit: @WilliamsRuto

Source: Getty Images

Ruto takes blame for power disruption

Rather than deflect responsibility, the president turned to the journalists present and told them not to feel sorry for him. He acknowledged that, as the occupant of State House, he bore responsibility for ensuring such disruptions did not happen in the first place and said he should have been better organised.

The candid admission came as the lights went out mid-conversation, drawing attention to infrastructure reliability at one of the country's official presidential residences.

Kisumu State Lodge incident

The Kisumu State Lodge, located in western Kenya, serves as one of the official residences used by the president during visits to the region. A power failure at such a facility during a high-profile broadcast raised immediate questions about backup power arrangements at government properties.

Ruto's public acknowledgement of the lapse was notable, as leaders rarely concede organisational shortcomings so openly during live coverage. His instruction to bring in the generator allowed the session to continue after a brief interruption.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng