Chukwuma Odeh, a Nigerian student, took to Facebook in August 2026 to share his freshly released WAEC result alongside a question about his academic future

His result showed a mix of grades across nine subjects, including A1s in Civic Education and Livestock Farming and a B2 in Chemistry

His post quickly drew attention online, with several people weighing in on whether his scores could support an engineering path

Chukwuma Odeh, a Nigerian secondary school leaver, sparked an online conversation in August 2026 after sharing his West African Examinations Council result on Facebook.

His post came shortly after WAEC released results for the examination sitting, with students across the country rushing to check and share their scores.

A boy who wants to be engineer posts 2026 WAEC result and asks if he can get admitted. Photo: Chukwuma Odeh

Source: Facebook

Odeh's result showed nine subjects in total, and his performance was a mixed bag that left him uncertain about his next step.

He posted the result, asking a simple but loaded question:

"Can I still go for engineering courses?"

Engineering aspirant's 2026 WAEC result

His strongest performances came in Civic Education and Livestock Farming, where he earned A1 grades in both subjects. Chemistry returned a B2, while English Language, General Mathematics, Agriculture, and Biology all came in at B3. Physics landed at C4 and Igbo at C5.

For students eyeing engineering programmes at Nigerian universities, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and English Language are typically the subjects that carry the most weight during screening.

Odeh's B3 in Mathematics, C4 in Physics, and B2 in Chemistry put him in a borderline position, with much depending on the specific university and course requirements he targets, as well as his performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

See his Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to science student's 2026 WAEC result

The question he raised attracted a range of responses from people who either offered encouragement or pushed back with their own follow-up questions.

Mayaki Salawu said:

"Let us see your JAMB result slip too so that we will know if this WAEC result is your sweat."

Ejimnkeonye Izuchukwu Leslie said:

"Medicine and surgery is also considerable and there's massive chances for any program you desire...Congratulations"

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng