Polytechnics in Nigeria is set to gain new powers as the federal government moved to amend the Polytechnic Act

The reform was described as a landmark shift aimed at ending long-standing discrimination against Higher National Diploma holders

Officials explained that the change would allow polytechnics to award degrees, boosting industry partnerships and public confidence

The federal government announced that the ongoing amendment to the Polytechnic Act was designed to empower polytechnics to award degree programmes.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this in Abuja on January 27 while addressing a high-level retreat that brought together commissioners for education, polytechnic rectors, registrars and bursars from across the country, Dailytrust reported.

Landmark policy shift for polytechnic graduates

Dr Alausa described the decision as a landmark policy shift that would finally end decades of discrimination against polytechnic graduates. He explained that the reform would elevate polytechnics as centres of excellence within Nigeria’s higher education system.

Dr Alausa said, “Ongoing amendments to the Polytechnic Act are aimed at addressing the HND dichotomy and elevating the status of polytechnic qualifications, including enabling polytechnics to award degrees.”

Reform to strengthen polytechnic education

According to the minister, the reform would place polytechnic education on a stronger footing while preserving its core strength of hands-on, industry-driven training. He emphasised that the policy aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritised job creation, industrial growth and human capital development.

Dr Alausa stated that with degree-awarding status, polytechnics were expected to attract stronger industry partnerships, improved funding opportunities and increased public confidence.

Assuring stakeholders of quality, the minister explained that the transition would be guided by clear standards, effective regulation and robust quality-assurance mechanisms to ensure global competitiveness.

What is the purpose of a polytechnic?

Nigerian polytechnics are tertiary institutions established to provide practical, technical and vocational education aimed at producing skilled manpower for the nation’s industries. They focus on hands-on training in fields such as engineering, technology, applied sciences, business and management.

Unlike universities, polytechnics traditionally award National Diplomas (ND) and Higher National Diplomas (HND), which emphasise industry-driven skills. Over the years, polytechnics have played a vital role in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. Recent reforms, including amendments to the Polytechnic Act, are set to empower them to award degrees, further strengthening their contribution to Nigeria’s higher education system.

