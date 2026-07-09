NANS president published a list of 43 tertiary institutions that reportedly received double tuition payments from NELFUND and students

The release came days after NELFUND disclosed it was investigating institutions accused of withholding student refunds under the federal loan scheme

Universities of Nigeria, Calabar, Uyo, and Delta State University are among the institutions named on the NANS list

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has named 41 tertiary institutions across Nigeria that it says collected tuition fees from both students and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) without returning the excess payments to the affected students.

NANS President, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, posted the list on Wednesday, July 8, via his official X account.

NANS has named 41 institutions over alleged delays in refunding students' NELFUND payments.

Source: Getty Images

The disclosure came shortly after NELFUND confirmed it had opened investigations into institutions suspected of retaining duplicate tuition payments made under the Federal Government's student loan programme, which disburses funds directly to institutions on behalf of eligible students.

Full list of named institutions

Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Adamawa State Federal College of Education Yola, Adamawa State Kaduna State Polytechnic, Kaduna Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State University of Education Akamkpa, Cross River State University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa State Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State Nasarawa State University, Keffi Federal College of Forestry, Plateau State Federal University of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State Federal Polytechnic Nyak, Plateau State Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State Federal Polytechnic Bauchi Imo State University, Owerri Federal University of Lafia Lagos State University of Education, Ijanikin, Lagos State Bamidele Olumilua University, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies (KASCEPS) University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki Federal College of Education, Katsina College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State University of Education Akamkpa, Cross River State Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike University of Ilesa, Osun State Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo State Delta State University, Abraka Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State University of Calabar, Cross River State Rivers State University, Rivers State Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina State

Reactions to the NANS list

The post drew responses from students who argued the list was incomplete.

@HussainiBuhari1 wrote:

"Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto UDUS has also not refunded students for two academic sessions."

@greenhq111 questioned one entry, stating:

"Uniosun did not pay any Nelfund refund. Why is their name on this list?"

@YoungDlaw1234 added:

"Please, University of Ilorin, they only gave final year students."

NANS demands release of NELFUND allowances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) expressed concern over the delayed payment of NELFUND upkeep allowances, saying many beneficiaries had not received stipends since around April 2026.

NANS said the delay had caused financial hardship for students and called on NELFUND and relevant government officials to resolve the issue.

Source: Legit.ng