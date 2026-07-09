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NANS Lists 41 Institutions Yet To Refund Students' NELFUND Payments
Education

NANS Lists 41 Institutions Yet To Refund Students' NELFUND Payments

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • NANS president published a list of 43 tertiary institutions that reportedly received double tuition payments from NELFUND and students
  • The release came days after NELFUND disclosed it was investigating institutions accused of withholding student refunds under the federal loan scheme
  • Universities of Nigeria, Calabar, Uyo, and Delta State University are among the institutions named on the NANS list

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The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has named 41 tertiary institutions across Nigeria that it says collected tuition fees from both students and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) without returning the excess payments to the affected students.

NANS President, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, posted the list on Wednesday, July 8, via his official X account.

NANS says 41 institutions are yet to refund students' NELFUND payments.
NANS has named 41 institutions over alleged delays in refunding students' NELFUND payments.
Source: Getty Images

The disclosure came shortly after NELFUND confirmed it had opened investigations into institutions suspected of retaining duplicate tuition payments made under the Federal Government's student loan programme, which disburses funds directly to institutions on behalf of eligible students.

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Full list of named institutions

  1. Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State
  2. Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Adamawa State
  3. Federal College of Education Yola, Adamawa State
  4. Kaduna State Polytechnic, Kaduna
  5. Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa
  6. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State
  7. University of Education Akamkpa, Cross River State
  8. University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
  9. Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State
  10. Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa State
  11. Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State
  12. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
  13. Federal College of Forestry, Plateau State
  14. Federal University of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State
  15. Federal Polytechnic Nyak, Plateau State
  16. Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State
  17. Federal Polytechnic Bauchi
  18. Imo State University, Owerri
  19. Federal University of Lafia
  20. Lagos State University of Education, Ijanikin, Lagos State
  21. Bamidele Olumilua University, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State
  22. Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State
  23. Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies (KASCEPS)
  24. University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State
  25. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
  26. Federal College of Education, Katsina
  27. College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State
  28. University of Education Akamkpa, Cross River State
  29. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
  30. University of Ilesa, Osun State
  31. Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu
  32. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo State
  33. Delta State University, Abraka
  34. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State
  35. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti
  36. Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State
  37. University of Calabar, Cross River State
  38. Rivers State University, Rivers State
  39. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
  40. Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe
  41. Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina State

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Reactions to the NANS list

The post drew responses from students who argued the list was incomplete.

@HussainiBuhari1 wrote:

"Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto UDUS has also not refunded students for two academic sessions."

@greenhq111 questioned one entry, stating:

"Uniosun did not pay any Nelfund refund. Why is their name on this list?"

@YoungDlaw1234 added:

"Please, University of Ilorin, they only gave final year students."

NANS demands release of NELFUND allowances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) expressed concern over the delayed payment of NELFUND upkeep allowances, saying many beneficiaries had not received stipends since around April 2026.

NANS said the delay had caused financial hardship for students and called on NELFUND and relevant government officials to resolve the issue.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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