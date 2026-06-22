The United Nations has revealed that Myanmar’s military was behind more than 700 civilian deaths during last year’s election period

Verified accounts show women and children were among those killed, with air strikes causing the greatest destruction

The report warns that declining international support is worsening the suffering of millions already caught in the country’s civil war

The United Nations has reported that Myanmar’s military was responsible for more than 700 civilian deaths during the six-month election period last year. The report, covering August to January, verified at least 702 deaths, including 224 women and 153 children.

The elections were widely condemned as a sham, with opposition parties excluded and large parts of the country unable to participate due to ongoing conflict.

Myanmar military intensifies air strikes as civilians face deadly attacks in Sagaing region. Photo credit: AlexMboyo/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Air strikes and violence

According to the UN’s Human Rights Office, air strikes “remained the single largest cause of destruction and suffering”. The Sagaing region was highlighted as the most dangerous area, with 191 deaths, including 60 women and 30 children.

In October, 23 civilians, including four children, were killed when munitions struck a candlelit gathering outside a school in Chaung-U. In December, a military aeroplane bombed a tea shop in Tabayin, killing at least 19 people who had gathered to watch a football match.

Rohingya abuses

The report also documented abuses against Rohingya people, including forced recruitment by the Arakan Army, killings, arbitrary arrests, and sexual violence. These findings add to the long history of persecution faced by the Rohingya community.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk warned that “a decline in international assistance is further compounding the suffering of millions of people”. He added: “As if the people of Myanmar have not suffered enough at the hands of the military, they have now seemingly been forgotten by those outside the country.”

Background: Coup and civil war

Myanmar’s military seized power in 2021, overthrowing the democratically elected government and jailing its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, civil war has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions. Armed opposition groups still control large areas, but recent forced conscription and increased drone power have put the military back on the offensive.

In April, General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup, became president. The election was heavily tilted in favour of the military, with many popular parties banned. The armed forces are guaranteed one quarter of parliamentary seats, while their party, the USDP, won nearly 80% of the remaining seats. The parliament is now dominated by military loyalists.

Rohingya community suffers forced recruitment, arrests and sexual violence amid civil war. Photo credit: UN

Source: Getty Images

António Guterres speaks on US-Iran peace deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, announced on X that the United States and Iran had reached a landmark peace agreement.

The deal provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, marking a significant turning point in efforts to end hostilities.

A key element of the agreement is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways for global energy supplies. Its closure had raised concerns about international trade and energy security. The reopening is expected to ease tensions and restore stability in the region.

Source: Legit.ng