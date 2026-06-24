A list has disclosed Nigerian private universities founded or owned by Christian churches and organisations nationwide

Covenant, Babcock, Bowen, and Redeemer’s universities have been identified among the major faith-based institutions

The breakdown also shows the distribution of church-owned universities across North Central, South East, South South, and South West

A list showing some of Nigeria’s notable private universities connected to churches, Christian organisations, and clergy figures has surfaced.

The list, shared by data research platform StatiSense on Wednesday, June 24, shows private universities that were founded, owned, or supported by Christian bodies across different regions of Nigeria.

A new list shows the Christian groups and churches connected to some of Nigeria’s most notable private universities. Photo: theHGS

Source: Twitter

The universities are not owned by the federal or state governments but were established through religious organisations or individuals linked to Christian ministries.

Religious organisations behind top Nigerian universities

Among the institutions listed is Living Faith Church Worldwide’s Covenant University, one of Nigeria’s most recognised private universities. The institution was founded by the church led by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Another major name on the list is Redeemer's University, which is linked to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Also included is Babcock University, established by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and Bowen University, owned by the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

The Catholic Church also has several institutions on the list, including Veritas University, which is connected to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, and Godfrey Okoye University, linked to the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

The list also featured universities founded by other Christian groups, including Ajayi Crowther University by the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion; Landmark University by Living Faith Church Worldwide; and Joseph Ayo Babalola University by the Christ Apostolic Church.

See full list below:

North Central (NC)

Bingham University — Evangelical Church Winning All University of Mkar — NKST / Universal Reformed Christian Church Salem University — Foundation Faith Church Veritas University — Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria Landmark University — Living Faith Church Worldwide

Covenant University, Babcock University and other Nigerian private universities linked to churches and Christian bodies. Photo: BabcockUniversity

Source: UGC

South East (SE)

Madonna University — Emmanuel Edeh Caritas University — Emmanuel Edeh Tansian University — John Bosco Akam Godfrey Okoye University — Catholic Diocese of Enugu Paul University — Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion

South South (SS)

Benson Idahosa University — Church of God Mission International Obong University — Church of Christ Glorious Vision University — The Apostolic Church Nigeria

South West (SW)

Babcock University — Seventh-day Adventist Church Bowen University — Nigerian Baptist Convention Covenant University — Living Faith Church Worldwide Ajayi Crowther University — Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion Crawford University — Apostolic Faith Mission Redeemer’s University — Redeemed Christian Church of God Joseph Ayo Babalola University — Christ Apostolic Church Wesley University — Methodist Church Nigeria

CLE releases 117 approved law universities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Council of Legal Education released an updated list of 117 accredited Nigerian universities approved to run LL.B programmes. It warned that unapproved institutions would block students from Law School admission.

The Council of Legal Education, which said only accredited universities can admit law students, stressed that illegal programmes will attract sanctions and prevent affected candidates from proceeding to the Nigerian Law School for professional training.

The list includes federal, state, and private institutions nationwide, while some universities remain under an admission moratorium.

Source: Legit.ng