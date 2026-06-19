The Rivers police command announced temporary restrictions on human and vehicular movement across seven local government areas ahead of Saturday’s by-election

Security agencies put the measures in place to protect voters, electoral officials and election materials while promoting a peaceful voting process

Police warned that individuals involved in vote buying, voter intimidation, electoral violence or other unlawful acts would face legal consequences

Residents of seven local government areas in Rivers State will face temporary restrictions on movement as security agencies prepare for Saturday's by-election in the Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

The Rivers State Police Command announced that human and vehicular movement would be restricted from midnight on Friday until 6 p.m. on Saturday across the affected areas.

Police authorities urge residents to comply with movement restrictions on election day. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

The measure is part of efforts to secure the electoral process and maintain public order during the poll.

Which areas are affected by restriction?

The directive applies to Andoni, Tai, Khana, Gokana, Eleme, Oyigbo and Opobo/Nkoro local government areas, where eligible voters are expected to participate in the election.

The by-election is being organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission to fill the vacant senatorial seat following the death of Senator Barry Mpigi in February.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police Blessing Agabe, said the temporary restriction was introduced to support a peaceful and credible exercise.

“As part of comprehensive security measures put in place to guarantee a peaceful, orderly, free, fair, and credible electoral process, the movement of persons, vehicles, and motorcycles within the affected Local Government Areas will be restricted from 12:00 a.m. on Friday, 19th June 2026, until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, 20th June 2026.”

Who is exempt from the order?

According to the command, accredited officials of INEC, security personnel on election duty, ambulance operators, fire service personnel and other essential service providers will be allowed to move freely while carrying out official assignments.

The police said the restriction is intended to protect electoral personnel and materials, prevent electoral offences and provide a safe environment for voters.

The command also issued a warning against acts capable of undermining the election.

What warning did police issue?

“The Command warns that any individual or group found violating the restriction order, engaging in acts capable of disrupting the electoral process or participating in any form of electoral violence, vote-buying, voter intimidation, thuggery or any other unlawful activity will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.”

Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju appealed to political parties, candidates, supporters and community leaders to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the election period.

The police assured residents that extensive security arrangements had been put in place in collaboration with other agencies to safeguard lives, property and electoral materials. Residents were also encouraged to report suspicious activities through official police communication channels.

Tonye Cole pulls out of Rivers APC governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonye Cole withdrew from the APC governorship race to promote party unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Decision made after consultations with APC stakeholders and national leadership, focused on unity and collective progress.

Cole urged supporters to maintain peace and support the party's leadership decisions going forward.

Source: Legit.ng