JAMB released a list of 23 prohibited items for the 2026 UTME, warning candidates that possession of any would lead to disqualification

The board stated that only an HB pencil and exam slip were allowed into the examination hall as part of efforts to curb malpractice

Authorities also warned that officials found with banned items would face sanctions, reinforcing strict compliance across all centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination halls.

Candidates have been advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

JAMB re-arrested a suspected fraudster who allegedly resumed illegal activities after securing bail. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip will be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Strict rules guide 2026 UTME exercise

The prohibited items according to JAMB include:

Wristwatches Pen or biro Mobile phones or similar electronic devices Spy reading glasses Calculators or similar electronic devices USB, CD, hard disks or similar storage devices Books or any reading or writing materials Cameras Recorders Microphones Earpieces Ink or pen readers Smart lenses Smart rings or jewellery Smart buttons Bluetooth devices Key holders ATM cards Erasers Bangles Rings Necklace Wallet or purse

Candidates warned against rule violations

The board urged candidates to carefully review the list and ensure compliance before arriving at their centres. It stated that possession of any banned item will lead to immediate disqualification from the examination.

JAMB also warned that officials are not exempt from the rules. Any staff or authorised personnel found with prohibited items will face disciplinary action.

The directive forms part of efforts to maintain the integrity of the examination process and prevent malpractice during the nationwide exercise.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Earlierin a different story, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

According to Channels TV, officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Director of Special Duties, Zainab Hamza, who spoke on behalf of the Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said Akataka was part of a wider syndicate involved in impersonation, identity theft and online fraud. According to her, the suspect deceived 94 candidates by collecting money for a service that does not exist.

Investigations showed that the fraud revolved around WhatsApp platforms where false assurances of score inflation were offered to unsuspecting candidates seeking admission.

Hamza disclosed that after his release, Akataka reconnected with the same victims using another assumed name, “Sir Frederick.”

She said he demanded N70,000 from each candidate and claimed he could stop the cancellation of their registrations because he was allegedly “in contact” with the board.

The Board stated that the claim was false and designed to exploit fear among candidates whose details were already compromised.

JAMB: Court sends young man to prison for three years

Earlier in a related Legit.ng report, a federal High Court in Katsina has sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng