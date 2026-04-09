JAMB announces availability of Examination Slip Printing for 2026 UTME candidates

Candidates are advised to check crucial details like venue, date, and time on the examination slip

Nigerians voice frustrations over JAMB's website issues during slip printing activation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said Examination Slip Printing for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is now available.

Legit.ng reports that UTME is a computer-based standardized examination organized by JAMB for young Nigerians seeking admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

What is UTME exam slip?

JAMB said the exam slip contains details of the venue, date, and time of your examination

The examination board also said the slip gives UTME candidates access to the examination hall.

The 2026 UTME candidates are advised to pay attention to the crucial information.

This was contained in a statement issued via the JAMB X handle @JAMBHQ on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

“Attention 2026 UTME Candidates: This is to notify you that Examination Slip Printing is now available. The slip contains details of the venue, date, and time of your examination and gives you access to the examination hall.”

JAMB urged candidates to kindly visit jamb.gov.ng and click on 2026 Slip Printing to print.

Nigerians react to UTME examination slip printing

@barisuanoble6

Please, you guys should check the portal. The site is not responding.

@angela__devon

The site is strictly down for now. Why

@OMOSEMOJEH_

Abeg make una send am to gmail am tired of this ..site no gree open ..since morning..so jamb can’t buide their site very well omo.

@ukpong_samson

I misplaced my Gmail account, and ,can't access it anymore. How do I print my slip without going through my email?

@goodjayofX

Making billions of naira from jambites, but as soon as the portal was activated, students are unable to check their dates because it's under maintenance, laughable.

@dshuwifvg

In 2026, an organization like JAMB cannot host a website that can comfortably accommodate over 500k users. Attentionful,.

@Te_mm_ie

We just have to go through this every year. Nothing has improved yet. Over the past 2 hours that the slip printing is available according to you, none of us has been able to check anything

@nelnwa

It's not opening now. Is there any available link I can use?

2026 mock UTME: JAMB praises performance

Recall that JAMB hailed the 2026 mock UTME as highly successful despite minor technical issues at some CBT centres.

The number of accredited computer-based testing centres increased from 800 to 1,010 to accommodate more candidates.

Registrar Oloyede assured that problematic centres have been delisted to ensure smooth main UTME exams.

JAMB sends message to 2026 UTME candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the leading Nigerian education agency, JAMB, warned candidates against examination malpractice ahead of the 2026 UTME.

Advanced technology will detect and prosecute offenders during the upcoming 2026 UTME, JAMB stressed.

More than two million, two hundred thousand candidates are expected to attempt the UTME from Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng