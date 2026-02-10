The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the approved list of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for the 2026 UTME

Several CBT centres across the countryface suspension or delisting for failing JAMB standards

The delisted CBT centres must reapply to regain accreditation for future exams

FCT, Abuja - Some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres did not make the list of the centres approved by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The official JAMB-approved CBT centres list has been released for the use of candidates.

Any CBT centre that is absent from the list is not approved and should not be used for UTME registration or exams.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, CBT centres that failed to meet JAMB’s technical, operational, and ethical standards were either temporarily suspended or completely delisted.

Temporary suspension usually allows centres to correct deficiencies and regain accreditation.

However, delisted centres must reapply and meet all requirements to be considered for future UTME exercises.

These centres were cited for technical deficiencies, inadequate infrastructure, or failure to follow examination protocols.

The delisted centres in 2025 that did not appear on the 2026 JAMB-approved list include:

Adventure Associate – Kano State

Saadatu Rimi College of Education CBT Centre – Kano State

Soronara Ventures Nigeria Limited – Imo State

Delisted 2024 CBT centres not on JAMB list

Ola Unity Children’s School CBT Centre – Lagos State.

Command Day Secondary School CBT Centre – Lagos State

Beijing International School CBT – Kaduna State

Ateko Digital Technology CBT –

Lincoln College of Science, Management and Technology CBT Centre – Abuja (FCT)

UTME 2026: 10 Most sought-after universities

Recall that JAMB data showed that Lagos State University (LASU) is the most sought-after institution for the 2026 admission cycle.

Federal and first-generation universities dominated applicants’ preferences nationwide.

The ranking reflected student interest in reputation, stability, and programme diversity.

JAMB: No extension for 2026 UTME registration

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB warned candidates that registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination will close on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The Board stressed that no extension would be granted, urging candidates to complete their registration without delay.

JAMB raised concerns over low turnout at centres and cautioned against last-minute rushes and misleading advice from examination cheats.

