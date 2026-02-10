Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UTME 2026: List of Suspended CBT Centres that Didn’t Get JAMB Approval
Education

UTME 2026: List of Suspended CBT Centres that Didn’t Get JAMB Approval

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the approved list of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for the 2026 UTME
  • Several CBT centres across the countryface suspension or delisting for failing JAMB standards
  • The delisted CBT centres must reapply to regain accreditation for future exams

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres did not make the list of the centres approved by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The official JAMB-approved CBT centres list has been released for the use of candidates.

JAMB updates: Suspended and delisted CBT centres you should avoid for 2026 exams
List of delisted CBT centres missing from JAMB's 2026 list. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME
Source: Twitter

Any CBT centre that is absent from the list is not approved and should not be used for UTME registration or exams.

Read also

UTME 2026: JAMB mentions offence that may cost candidates their admission

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, CBT centres that failed to meet JAMB’s technical, operational, and ethical standards were either temporarily suspended or completely delisted.

Temporary suspension usually allows centres to correct deficiencies and regain accreditation.

However, delisted centres must reapply and meet all requirements to be considered for future UTME exercises.

These centres were cited for technical deficiencies, inadequate infrastructure, or failure to follow examination protocols.

Read also

NECO results 2025: List of 3 states where whole-centre exam malpractice happened

The delisted centres in 2025 that did not appear on the 2026 JAMB-approved list include:

  • Adventure Associate – Kano State
  • Saadatu Rimi College of Education CBT Centre – Kano State
  • Soronara Ventures Nigeria Limited – Imo State

Delisted 2024 CBT centres not on JAMB list

  • Ola Unity Children’s School CBT Centre – Lagos State.
  • Command Day Secondary School CBT Centre – Lagos State
  • Beijing International School CBT – Kaduna State
  • Ateko Digital Technology CBT –
  • Lincoln College of Science, Management and Technology CBT Centre – Abuja (FCT)

Read also

UTME 2026: JAMB offers free forms to persons with disabilities, “For candidates to enjoy this”

UTME 2026: 10 Most sought-after universities

Recall that JAMB data showed that Lagos State University (LASU) is the most sought-after institution for the 2026 admission cycle.

Federal and first-generation universities dominated applicants’ preferences nationwide.

The ranking reflected student interest in reputation, stability, and programme diversity.

JAMB releases new list of approved CBT centres for UTME
JAMB warns candidates to avoid delisted CBT centres for 2026 UTME registration. Photo credit: JAMB
Source: Facebook

Read more stories on JAMB/UTME:

JAMB: No extension for 2026 UTME registration

Read also

UTME 2026: JAMB mentions those who operate as ‘professional’ exams takers

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB warned candidates that registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination will close on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The Board stressed that no extension would be granted, urging candidates to complete their registration without delay.

JAMB raised concerns over low turnout at centres and cautioned against last-minute rushes and misleading advice from examination cheats.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
JAMBUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
Hot:
Izzy ogbeide Maurice sam Vine quotes Playboy playmates Heidi grey