Former Migos rapper Offset was reportedly shot outside a Florida hotel, sparking widespread concern among fans

He was rushed to the hospital and is said to be stable, while authorities quickly moved in and detained individuals at the scene

The incident, captured in viral clips, has raised fresh questions as investigations continue into what really happened

Former Migos member Offset was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after being shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was reportedly struck near the valet area around 7 p.m., according to TMZ.

Rapper Offset rushed to the hospital after being shot outside a hotel, video trends online

Source: Instagram

A representative for Offset confirmed the incident, telling the outlet that while he had been hit, he is “fine” and currently receiving medical care.

They added that he is stable and being closely monitored at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The Seminole Police Department released a statement noting that the shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. Officers on site quickly contained the situation, detaining two individuals.

Authorities emphasised that the hotel remains secure and operations continue as normal.

Video circulating online shows police restraining two men near the valet stand, with one pinned to the ground and another struggling against officers.

Just minutes before the attack, fans captured photos of Offset smiling and interacting with them outside the hotel entrance.

Witnesses said he had been on a call but paused to greet fans, shake hands, and pose for pictures before gunfire erupted.

The incident comes more than three years after Offset’s fellow Migos member Takeoff was tragically shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in 2022 at the age of 28.

Offset’s representatives have assured fans that he is stable, though the full extent of his injuries remains unclear. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

See the video below:

Fans react to Offset's tragic moment

Legit.ng compiled in the comments

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"If he was still with cardi B. She will be running all over the place making sure he is okay while cursing everyone out. See how he is just lying down there like he got no one. It pays to be a good family man."

suobaby_ said:

"If their rappers don’t die frm shooting… it’ll be drug overdoose… very toxiccc industry!"

demo__uk said:

"They trynna send offset to Takeoff 😔."

freeman_thescientist said:

"Cardi B will be somewhere smiling."

perrysignature2 said:

"One of the reasons why I dey fear visiting America to date is this gun problem."

official_kabiyesi_ab said:

"Seeing Offset always out there without security 😳 Some weeks ago, a guy tried to take a picture with him, but he refused because he was alone, and the guy got angry with him. I don’t understand why he’s always out there without security. I just pray he’s okay 🙏."

nnenna_blinks_

"Guns are to the USA as Banditry and kidnapping are to Northern Nigeria."

engr.henrye said:

"If na Nigeria u for don hear say him don kpai. See the response time of the security or rescue team. If na Nigeria,na u go carry am go hospital and them go begin request for their papa approval before attending to him. This one took the rescue team less than 2 minutes why won't he survive it. Nigeria is a zoo indeed."

meliblackme said:

"Wishing him quick recovery 👏 That country and g. u .n matter😢."

d_truth_talker

"Nigeria is safer than the USA God bless Naija."

kunta.kite said:

"Every country with there own wahala Yankee too get #g*n violence shuuuuu."

tochi_lifestyle said:

"I don’t know what they gain from terminating a life they can’t create."

amicable4848 said:

"Is he still alive?😢."

iam_ijeoma65 sid:

"Thank God he is safe.... Please my husband is a well trained qualified excellent hardworking exceptional plumber please patronize him for me @iamvincent_d_plumber."

rich_berry20

"Dude been out there with no security knowing they got oops 🥲."

iheabatala1 said:

"These US rappers and gun, all those banters way una musicians for naija d do , if na US person for don kpai since."

joepearl1 said:

"And the man still wan go rush am for the ground wey he dey ooo omo.😮😮😮."

Fans stunned as Offset is reportedly shot outside a hotel. Credit: @offset

Source: Getty Images

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