The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced a major opportunity for senior leadership in global health, inviting experienced professionals to contribute to international initiatives

WHO stated that the appointed individual would provide overall management, guide policy development, and act as a key technical reference for global partners

Candidates were required to hold advanced degrees in health-related fields with at least 15 years’ international experience in regulatory and policy programmes

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has opened a high-profile vacancy within its Department of Regulation and Prequalification of Medicines and Health Products (RPQ), offering professionals a chance to lead global efforts in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines and health products.

Role focuses on global health impact

According to the WHO, the RPQ department works closely with the Health Product Standards and Access (HPS) team to implement the WHO Road Map for access to safe, effective, and quality-assured health products and technologies 2025–2030.

The department’s strategic objectives include strengthening regulatory systems in low- and middle-income countries, establishing reliance mechanisms among National Regulatory Authorities, and streamlining prequalification processes to support sustainable global health development.

WHO invites skilled professionals to take charge of key initiatives shaping global health. Photo credit: Probst/ullstein/FABRICE COFFRINI

Source: Getty Images

The announcement details the responsibilities, qualifications, and application link and process for candidates interested in this pivotal role.

Leadership and responsibilities outlined

The appointed professional will provide overall leadership and management of the department, oversee policy development, guide evidence-based programmes, and offer senior-level technical advice to WHO management.

“The successful candidate will direct the department in delivering its objectives, manage diverse teams and financial resources, and serve as a scientific and technical reference among UN agencies and global partners,” the organisation said in a statement.

Qualifications and experience required

Candidates must hold an advanced university degree in medicine, pharmacy, or another health-related science, with a postgraduate qualification in public health or a related field. A PhD in a relevant discipline is desirable.

Applicants should have a minimum of 15 years’ professional experience, including senior-level advisory roles, policy development, and management of regulatory programmes at the international level.

Application process and benefits

WHO salaries for professional staff start at USD 130,477 annually, with additional allowances, 30 days of annual leave, and benefits for dependent family members.

Special consideration will be given to women, persons with disabilities, and nationals of underrepresented Member States.

WHO emphasises diversity, inclusivity, and adherence to the highest ethical standards in recruitment.

Interested candidates can apply online via WHO’s careers portal, with further guidance available on required documentation and assessment procedures.

WHO welcomes qualified experts to lead strategic projects in global health.Photo credit: Robert Hradil

Source: Getty Images

“The WHO is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where staff can fully express and develop their talents while contributing to global health priorities,” the organisation added.

The position represents a unique opportunity for qualified health professionals to influence global health policy, support safe and effective access to medicines, and lead initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

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Source: Legit.ng