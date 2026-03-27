Stanbic IBTC Opens Applications for Graduate Trainee Programme
- Stanbic IBTC Holdings has opened applications for its Digital Graduate Trainee Programme,
- The programme offers young Nigerians an opportunity to build careers in technology and digital innovation
- Interested applicants must meet specific academic and eligibility requirements
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.
Stanbic IBTC stated that the programme is an intensive initiative aimed at identifying and developing young, resourceful individuals passionate about building fast-tracked careers.
The bank’s statement reads:
“This programme is designed to aid the identification and attraction of unique digitally savvy candidates, equip and position them to drive the future digital and technology objectives of Stanbic IBTC Group.
It is an intensive programme and a unique opportunity for young people who are resourceful and passionate about building a fast-tracked career and helping to drive our success into the future.”
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The programme details
Stanbic IBTC noted that the Digital Graduate Trainee Programme is targeted at candidates with strong academic backgrounds and technical capabilities.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- A minimum of a Second-Class Upper (2:1) degree or its equivalent in an Information Technology-related course from an accredited university.
- At least five credits in GCE, NECO, or its equivalent, including Mathematics and English.
- Applicants must not be more than 26 years old at the time of engagement.
- Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme and possess a discharge certificate.
- Applicants must clearly state their date of birth, gender, and class of degree.
Technical skills required
The bank highlighted several key technical competencies expected from applicants, including:
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, C++, JavaScript, Ruby, and SQL.
- Knowledge of mobile app development and UI/UX design.
- Experience in microservices architecture, cloud computing, and cloud security.
- Familiarity with CI/CD technologies and automated testing.
- Skills in Linux OS administration, testing, and data analytics platforms.
- Knowledge of emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT development, and intrusion detection systems.
Core competencies
According to the bank, successful candidates are expected to demonstrate:
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Analytical thinking, innovation, and problem-solving abilities.
- Leadership qualities and assertiveness.
- Integrity, honesty, and self-motivation.
- Passion for service and critical thinking skills.
How to apply
Applicants are required to complete a two-step application process:
- Step 1: Complete the required application form.
- Step 2: Submit an application via the Smart Recruiters platform.
The bank emphasised that both steps must be completed for a successful submission.
Applications close on April 6, 2026.
Access Bank announces new job vacancies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Access Bank is inviting qualified Nigerians to join its growing team as the bank continues its journey to earn global admiration, set standards of excellence in banking, and uplift communities.
The bank operates across Nigeria and has subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom, a branch in Dubai, UAE, and representative offices in China, Lebanon, and India, employing about 28,000 people across its operations.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.