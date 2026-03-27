Stanbic IBTC Holdings has opened applications for its Digital Graduate Trainee Programme,

The programme offers young Nigerians an opportunity to build careers in technology and digital innovation

Interested applicants must meet specific academic and eligibility requirements

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Stanbic IBTC stated that the programme is an intensive initiative aimed at identifying and developing young, resourceful individuals passionate about building fast-tracked careers.

Applications open for Stanbic IBTC digital graduate trainee scheme Photo: Stanbic IBTC

Source: Getty Images

The bank’s statement reads:

“This programme is designed to aid the identification and attraction of unique digitally savvy candidates, equip and position them to drive the future digital and technology objectives of Stanbic IBTC Group.

It is an intensive programme and a unique opportunity for young people who are resourceful and passionate about building a fast-tracked career and helping to drive our success into the future.”

The programme details

Stanbic IBTC noted that the Digital Graduate Trainee Programme is targeted at candidates with strong academic backgrounds and technical capabilities.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

A minimum of a Second-Class Upper (2:1) degree or its equivalent in an Information Technology-related course from an accredited university.

At least five credits in GCE, NECO, or its equivalent, including Mathematics and English.

Applicants must not be more than 26 years old at the time of engagement.

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme and possess a discharge certificate.

Applicants must clearly state their date of birth, gender, and class of degree.

Technical skills required

The bank highlighted several key technical competencies expected from applicants, including:

Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C#, C++, JavaScript, Ruby, and SQL.

Knowledge of mobile app development and UI/UX design.

Experience in microservices architecture, cloud computing, and cloud security.

Familiarity with CI/CD technologies and automated testing.

Skills in Linux OS administration, testing, and data analytics platforms.

Knowledge of emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT development, and intrusion detection systems.

Core competencies

According to the bank, successful candidates are expected to demonstrate:

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Analytical thinking, innovation, and problem-solving abilities.

Leadership qualities and assertiveness.

Integrity, honesty, and self-motivation.

Passion for service and critical thinking skills.

IT graduates can apply for Stanbic IBTC trainee opportunity Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

How to apply

Applicants are required to complete a two-step application process:

Step 1: Complete the required application form.

Step 2: Submit an application via the Smart Recruiters platform.

The bank emphasised that both steps must be completed for a successful submission.

Applications close on April 6, 2026.

To apply use this link.

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Source: Legit.ng