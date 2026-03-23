The federal government opened applications for the 2026 to 2027 NDDC Foreign Master’s Postgraduate Scholarship Programme

Eligible applicants were required to hold at least a second-class upper degree and be under 40 years of age

The NDDC outlined a multi-stage selection process, including a computer-based test and local verification

The federal government has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 to 2027 Foreign Master’s Postgraduate Scholarship Programme targeted at young people from the Niger Delta.

The programme is being implemented through the Niger Delta Development Commission and is aimed at building advanced skills among beneficiaries.

The Federal Government opened applications for the NDDC foreign master’s scholarship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Commission disclosed the commencement of the application process in a public notice shared on its official X platform on Monday

It stated:

“Applications open on March 23, 2026, and close on April 19, 2026.”

Officials said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen human capacity and improve participation in local content development across strategic sectors.

Focus on global skills development

According to the NDDC, the scholarship is designed to prepare qualified candidates for global competitiveness while addressing development needs within the Niger Delta.

Beneficiaries are expected to gain specialised knowledge and return with skills relevant to national growth.

The Commission said applicants must hold a first-class or second-class upper division degree and must be no older than 40 years. Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the official NDDC website.

Qualified applicants can apply online within the stated period. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Application requirements and documentation

Applicants are expected to upload key documents, including a recent passport photograph, a Local Government identification letter, a postgraduate admission letter from a recognised foreign institution, academic certificates, and a National Youth Service Corps discharge or exemption certificate.

After completing the application, candidates will receive a registration number. They are advised to print the acknowledgement slip and keep it for reference throughout the process.

The selection process will begin with preliminary screening based on academic results, degree classification, and proof of local government origin. Shortlisted applicants will sit for a computer-based test in Rivers state, with a minimum score of 70 per cent required to proceed.

Candidates who meet the benchmark will undergo further verification through their Local Government Area and Community Development Committee. The scholarship will be fully funded at approved foreign universities, with awards determined by the prevailing exchange rate of the naira.

Preference will be given to applicants from oil-producing states in the Niger Delta, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers.

The Commission said only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and that it reserves the right to make final decisions.

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Source: Legit.ng