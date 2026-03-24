NITDA and Airtel Nigeria launch the 2026 Airtel–3MTT NextGen Fellowship Programme for aspiring tech talent

Fellowship focuses on practical digital skills, mentorship, and career opportunities in Nigeria's digital economy

Young Nigerians in tech fields can apply for hands-on training, project experience, and national competition exposure

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in partnership with Airtel Nigeria, has opened applications for the 2026 Airtel–3MTT NextGen Fellowship Programme, a major initiative aimed at training Nigeria’s next generation of tech talent.

The fellowship forms part of the Federal Government’s broader 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme and is backed by the Airtel Africa Foundation.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, pioneered the 3MTT scheme. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

It is designed to equip young Nigerians with practical, in-demand digital skills, while also providing access to funding, mentorship, and career opportunities.

With a strong focus on employability and innovation, the programme seeks to bridge the gap between learning and real-world application in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy.

Why the fellowship matters

The Airtel–3MTT NextGen Fellowship stands out as a specialised track within the 3MTT initiative, targeting high-potential individuals ready to transition into the tech workforce.

Beyond training, the programme emphasises hands-on experience and exposure. Participants will work on real-life projects, collaborate in teams, and tackle innovation challenges that mirror industry demands.

Backed by Airtel’s ₦1 billion commitment to digital inclusion, the initiative aligns with the government’s vision of building a future-ready workforce capable of competing globally. It also reinforces ongoing efforts to reduce unemployment by creating pathways into high-growth digital careers.

Who can apply

The fellowship is open to young Nigerians who are passionate about building a career in technology and are willing to commit to an intensive learning experience.

Applicants are expected to show a strong interest in one or more of the following areas:

Software Development

Data Science and Analytics

Cybersecurity

UI/UX Design

Cloud Computing

Product Management

Artificial Intelligence

In addition, candidates must be ready to actively participate in programme activities such as hackathons, collaborative projects, and innovation challenges.

What fellows will gain

Selected participants will benefit from a wide range of opportunities designed to accelerate their growth and career readiness.

These include hands-on, project-based learning, mentorship from industry experts across Airtel and the 3MTT network, and access to externship and job placement support.

Fellows will also participate in national innovation competitions, gaining exposure and the chance to showcase their skills on a larger stage. Upon completion, participants will receive certificates and digital badges to validate their expertise.

Training focus areas

The programme will deliver training across several high-demand tech disciplines. These include software development, data science and analytics, UI/UX design, cybersecurity, cloud computing, product management, and artificial intelligence with machine learning.

Each track is designed to meet current industry needs, ensuring participants gain relevant and practical skills that employers are actively seeking.

How to apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications online via the official portal: https://nextgen.3mttnigeria.com/

While no deadline has been announced, early application is strongly advised due to the competitive nature of the programme.

FG partners with Airtel in the 3MTT scholarship scheme to create three million jobs in the tech industry. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

The Airtel–3MTT NextGen Fellowship represents a significant opportunity for young Nigerians to gain cutting-edge skills, access career pathways, and position themselves at the forefront of the country’s digital transformation.

Airtel Africa unveils beneficiaries of undergraduate scholarship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Airtel Africa Foundation has unveiled the first batch of beneficiaries for its Undergraduate Tech Scholarship Programme, an initiative designed to support Nigerian students studying Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-related courses.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at the headquarters of Airtel Nigeria in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the foundation, the scholarship covers full tuition, accommodation, study materials, and an annual stipend from the students’ first year through graduation.

Source: Legit.ng