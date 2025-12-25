The Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU ) and the federal government have concluded negotiations on the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement

The new deal , effective January 1, 2026, includes a 40% salary increase and improved pensions for lecturers

The agreement introduces new funding structures, research support, and stronger university autonomy

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Details have emerged on the outcome of the long-standing dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) following the conclusion of negotiations on the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.

ASUU announced on Wednesday that the new agreement was finalised on December 23, 2025, after prolonged talks with the federal government.

ASUU and the FG have concluded negotiations on the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, with the new deal scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026. Photo credit: @exprime/ASUU

Source: Twitter

The union disclosed the development in a statement shared on its official Facebook page.

According to ASUU, the renegotiated agreement is scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026, and will be subject to review every three years.

The union said the new deal places strong emphasis on improved welfare for academic staff and enhanced funding for public universities across the country.

Major deals reached between ASUU/FG

One of the major highlights of the agreement is a 40 per cent salary increase for university lecturers, alongside significantly improved pension benefits.

Under the new pension arrangement, professors will earn retirement benefits equivalent to their annual salary upon retirement at the age of 70.

The agreement also introduces a new funding framework for public universities, with dedicated allocations for critical areas such as research, libraries, laboratories, equipment and staff development.

ASUU further disclosed that a National Research Council has been proposed to coordinate and support research activities in Nigerian universities.

Funding for research under the framework is expected to be set at a minimum of one per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

Other key agreements reached

Other key provisions in the agreement include strengthened university autonomy and academic freedom, as well as the election of academic leaders such as deans and provosts, with eligibility restricted to professors.

The agreement also provides assurances that no academic staff member will be victimised for participating in past industrial actions.

The Federal Government and ASUU have concluded negotiations on the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement. Photo credit: ASUU

Source: Twitter

ASUU called on the federal government to ensure the prompt and faithful implementation of the agreement, stressing that delays could undermine trust and stability in the university system.

The union also urged the government to extend negotiations to other university-based unions, noting that inclusive engagement would help promote lasting peace and stability in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

ASUU gives final warning to FG

Legit.ng earlier reported that ASUU has warned that it will resume a nationwide strike if the Federal Government does not meet lecturers’ demands before the expiration of its one-month ultimatum.

The union criticised the slow pace of renegotiations and misrepresentation of its engagement with the government.

ASUU called on the FG to place a moratorium on the establishment of state universities without adequate funding.

Source: Legit.ng