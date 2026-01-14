Federal Government signs new agreement with ASUU to enhance Nigeria's university education system

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has signed a new agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The new agreement is aim at improving the quality of the university education system and ensuring stability.

As reported by Channels Television, the signing and unveiling of the agreement took place on Wednesday, Janaury 14, 2026, at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Conference Hall in Maitama, Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad and several dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, said the union remains optimistic that things will be different this time despite past experience with the Federal Government.

Piwuna said ASUU it will not need to issue a strike threat before the Federal Government implements the agreement reached by both parties.

Speaking at the unveiling of the agreement, Prof Piwuna said:

“We are optimistic that the government will implement this agreement in totality, but pessimism still exists because of our history.

“It is our belief that Dr. Tunji Alausa will be different, and that our union will not need to issue a strike threat before any part of this agreement is implemented. As you always say, you are open and accessible; ASUU is also open and accessible.”

