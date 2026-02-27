The Command Schools Services has opened the online application process for entry into Command Secondary Schools, with officials confirming that the portal will be active from February 9, 2026, until June 6, 2026

The entrance examination is scheduled for June 13, 2025, and will take place at approved centres across Nigeria

Authorities stress that only candidates with the official Exam Photo Card will be allowed to sit for the test

The Command Schools Services has confirmed that the online application process for entry into Command Secondary Schools opens on Wednesday, February 9, 2026.

Officials state that the portal will remain active until June 6, 2026.

Entrance examination schedule

The entrance examination is scheduled to take place on June 13, 2025. Authorities explain that the exams will be conducted at all approved centres across Nigeria.

Candidates are reminded that entry into the examination hall will only be permitted with the official Exam Photo Card.

How to apply online

Education officers outline the correct method for application:

• Visit the Command Schools Services admissions portal.

• Click on “enroll” to create a username and password.

• Complete the online form with all required details.

• Pay the application fee using a bank-issued ATM Debit Card via the secured Paygate platform.

• Wait for payment confirmation.

• Download the Exam Photo Card from the portal once payment is confirmed.

• Print the Exam Photo Card and bring it to the exam centre on the test day.

Officials stress that “Candidates without an Exam Photo Card will not be allowed to sit for the examination.”

List of command secondary schools in Nigeria

The Command Schools Services has published the list of schools where successful candidates may be admitted.

These include:

• CSS Kaduna, CSS Ibadan, CSSS Saki, CSS Isan-Ekiti, CSS Jos, CSS Numan, CSS Mbiri, CSSS Ebedebiri, CSSS Effa-Etinan, CSS Port Harcourt

• CSSS Boys Auno, CSSS Girls Mirnga, CSSS Boys Buratai, CSSS Boys Jega, CSSS Boys Shagari, CSSS Girls Goru, CSSS Boys T/Mafara, CSSS Girls Gusau, CSSS Boys Faskari, CSSS Girls Barkiya

• CSS Lagos, CSS Abakaliki, CSS Ohafia, CSS Makurdi, CSS Orlu, CSS Orba Uden, CSS Mpu, CSS Suleja, CSS Lafia, CSS Agwada, CSTS Rinze Akwanga

• CDSS Kaduna, CDSS Chindit Zaria, CDSS Ibadan, CDSS Mokola, CDSS Ijebu Ode, CDSS Ede, CDSS Akure, CDSS Jos, CDSS Nau Biu, CDSS Giginya, CDSS Daura

• CDSS Ikeja, CDSS Oshodi, CDSS Ojo, CDSS Bonny Cant., CDSS Enugu, CDSS Makurdi, CDSS Abuja, CDSS Doma

Education authorities emphasise that strict adherence to the application process is essential. Any candidate who fails to follow the outlined steps or present the Exam Photo Card on the test day will not be permitted to take part in the examination.

