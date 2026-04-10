Olayinka Adejoke Ogunde, a respected educator in Nigeria, passed away on April 5, 2026, in London, United Kingdom (UK)

The deceased was credited with championing educational transformation and unity in Nigeria throughout her impactful career

Tributes celebrate Ogunde's legacy, including her creation of the Concerned Parents and Education Network

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

London, United Kingdom - The family of Olayinka Adejoke Ogunde has announced her passing, describing her as a devoted educator, a woman of faith, and a compassionate figure whose life positively impacted many within and beyond the education sector.

According to an official statement released by the family, and obtained by Legit.ng, Ogunde died on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones.

Olayinka Adejoke Ogunde passes away, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to education, national development, and community impact. Photo credit: Oluwafunmilayo Kofoworola Chef Koffy

Source: Facebook

Yinka Ogunde dies in London

The statement, signed by Olawunmi Ogunde on behalf of the family, indicated that Yinka died at the Harley Street Clinic in London.

The late Ogunde, who was widely respected for her contributions to education and her commitment to national development, was remembered as a strong advocate for unity and progress in Nigeria, particularly in 'the transformation of the education system.'

The statement read:

“She was a loving and dedicated woman of God whose kindness, strength, and warmth touched the lives of all who knew her."

The family added:

“She was a strong believer in the unity and prosperity of Nigeria and the transformation of the education sector. Her memory will forever remain in our hearts.”

Tribute to Yinka Ogunde

Reacting, journalist and education specialist, Kofoworola Belo-Osagie, penned a moving tribute to the late Ogunde.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Belo-Osagie described the late educator as “a passionate believer in Nigeria and education.”

Her post can be read in full below:

If I were to rank prominent Nigerians in terms of passion for and belief in Nigeria, Mrs.Olayinka Ajoke Ogunde would feature in the top tier.

In the course of my 17-year active journalism career, Mrs. Ogunde appeared a passionate, warm and friendly, person. Considering her comfortable background, she could afford to save her time for personal projects. Instead, she pursued the development of education in Nigeria to the best of her ability through her Edumark Consult.

Her passion was as contagious as her beautiful smile. You saw it in the twinkle in her eyes as she spoke about her vision for Nigeria - basically a country that works; a country where children from all backgrounds thrive in good learning spaces safeguarded by responsible adults. And to think she wasn't even trained as a teacher or administrator! Her foray into education branding from advertising needs to be studied.

She initiated so many successful ideas. Through the "We are the Future" project, she inspired young Nigerians of secondary school age to believe in Nigeria and provided a platform for them to come together and express their dreams for a vibrant nation they could be proud of. Through that programme, many students, especially from highbrow schools who would have thought little of their country, learnt patriotism.

Tribute to Yinka Ogunde, a renowned Nigerian educator, celebrating her lasting contributions to education and her enduring legacy following her passing in London. Photo credit: Nurture Place

Source: Facebook

Mrs. Ogunde's Total School Support Exhibition (TOSSE) brought together teachers, school leaders, policy makers, education products and service providers under one roof - providing an opportunity for learning, business and exchange of ideas. Teachers received training, schools got supplies, and parents purchased learning materials they could use at home.

She also founded the Concerned Parents and Education Network, CPE, before COVID. For me, it was the icing on the cake. It was her most impactful initiative. CPE spread beyond Lagos. The CPE group on Facebook grew to include hundreds of thousands of parents, teachers, and educators across Nigeria and beyond. CPE mobilised funds to support teachers going through hardship during the COVID shutdown.

I once joined CPE to visit private schools in some low-income parts of Lagos to pay fees for deprived children. The relief on the faces of weary parents who could not afford the meagre fees left me tearful. Mrs. Ogunde achieved much more than I can share in this piece. If the Almighty were to call me to testify about Mrs Ogunde's self-imposed stewardship in Nigeria's education space, I would say she excelled. As I mourn, I celebrate her great impact on Nigerian education. She will be sorely missed. May her soul rest in peace.

Meanwhile, while funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, the family of the deceased expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers during the mourning period.

Source: Legit.ng