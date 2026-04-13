Lamine Yamal has reportedly identified Victor Osimhen as his ideal striker partner at Barcelona

The reigning La Liga champions are preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires in June

Barcelona may need major player sales to meet Galatasaray’s €100 million valuation of the Super Eagles star

Victor Osimhen is once again at the centre of Barcelona’s summer transfer plans, but this time the push is reportedly coming from inside the dressing room.

The Super Eagles striker has emerged as the preferred attacking target for Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who is said to have identified the Galatasaray star as the perfect player to lead the line next season.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a top target for Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

With Robert Lewandowski expected to leave Camp Nou at the end of the current campaign, Barcelona are actively exploring options to replace the veteran Polish forward, Afrik-Foot reports.

His deal expires in June, and current indications suggest the Catalan club are ready to move in a younger direction.

That transition has placed Osimhen firmly on Barcelona’s radar, especially with Yamal’s reported belief that the Nigerian forward would unlock even more from the club’s attack.

Why Yamal sees Osimhen as the perfect fit

At just 18, Yamal has already established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking players.

The Spanish teenager has produced 22 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances this season, numbers that underline his growing influence in Hansi Flick’s system.

Lamine Yamal is reportedly eyeing a partnership with Victor Osimhen at Barcelona next season. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes suggest Yamal wants a striker who can stretch defensive lines, attack crosses, and create space in central areas, qualities that align closely with Osimhen’s profile.

The Nigerian striker’s pace behind defenders would give Yamal more opportunities to play direct passes into dangerous zones, while his aerial dominance could also turn the winger’s crosses into a major weapon.

Barcelona’s striker shortlist takes shape

Barcelona’s sporting department is already planning a significant attacking rebuild.

While several names remain under discussion, Osimhen’s stock continues to rise after a successful spell with Galatasaray.

The Super Eagles star arrives with proven pedigree, having won league titles and golden boot honours in both Italy and Turkey.

That level of consistency has convinced many inside the Catalan club that the 27-year-old forward could be the ideal figure to lead the next generation of attackers.

Another name on the shortlist is Julián Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid’s reported €200 million asking price has made that pursuit almost impossible.

By contrast, Osimhen’s valuation of around €100 million, while still massive, is viewed as a more realistic premium target.

The biggest obstacle remains money. Barcelona’s ambitions in the market are still shaped by La Liga’s strict Financial Fair Play rules, meaning any major deal must be carefully structured.

Galatasaray are reportedly demanding around €100 million for the 2023 CAF Player of the Year, a fee that would require Barcelona to generate significant funds through player sales.

Joan Laporta’s board is understood to be weighing possible departures to create both transfer capital and wage flexibility.

That means the Osimhen move may depend less on desire and more on how successful Barcelona are at trimming the current squad.

Galatasaray struggle without Victor Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has reacted to the team’s recent performances in the absence of Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen.

The Lions have dropped points in back-to-back games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kocaelispor at the RAMS Park Stadium in Istanbul on Sunday, April 12.

Source: Legit.ng