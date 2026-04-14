Donald Trump had staged a White House moment by inviting DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons to deliver McDonald's to the Oval Office

The president had handed Simmonsan unexpected package during the encounter, prompting her to laugh and respond

The event had been used to highlight a tax policy on tips, while Trump also invited Simmons to join him at a planned White House UFC event

US President Donald Trump created a media spectacle at the White House after arranging for a DoorDash driver to deliver his favourite meal from McDonald's directly to the Oval Office.

The driver, Sharon Simmons, arrived wearing a “DoorDash Grandma” T-shirt and knocked on the office door as cameras recorded the moment.

Female Driver Who Delivered McDonalds to the Oval Office Gets Unexpected Gift From Trump

Source: AFP

Trump greeted her warmly, saying, “Hello. Nice to see you,” before turning to reporters and remarking, “Look at this! This doesn’t look staged, does it?”

Surprise cash tip delights driver

During the interaction, Simmons was unexpectedly handed a $100 tip by the president after briefly speaking with journalists.

When asked whether the White House was generous with gratuities, she initially hesitated, replying, “Um ... potentially.”

Moments later, Trump reached into his pocket and handed her cash, prompting Simmons to laugh and respond,

“Yes, very,” as the president smiled and patted her on the back.

Event highlights tax policy on tips

The encounter formed part of a broader effort by the administration to draw attention to a tax provision allowing certain workers to deduct income earned from tips.

Simmons told reporters that the policy had positively affected her earnings, noting she had made over $11,000 annually in tips, though exact savings were not disclosed.

Political undertones during exchange

Trump later invited Simmons to stand beside him as he addressed questions from the press, even asking, “Would you like to do a little news conference with me?”

At one point, he added, “I think you voted for me. Do you think?” to which Simmons responded cautiously, “Um, maybe.”

When pressed further on unrelated political issues, she declined to engage, stating, “I’m here about no tax on tips.”

Invitation extended beyond White House visit

Before the encounter ended, Trump extended an invitation to Simmons and her husband to attend a planned UFC event at the White House to mark his upcoming birthday celebrations.

The White House later confirmed that the president personally distributed the fast food—cheeseburgers and fries—to staff within the West Wing, though it did not indicate whether he received a tip in return.

Source: Legit.ng