Nigerian students preparing for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have increasingly turned to EdTech apps to boost their chances of success

These digital tools were reported to address challenges such as weak academic foundations, exam anxiety, and computer illiteracy

With features ranging from AI tutors to offline access and gamified learning, the apps have been described as vital companions for students aiming to pass JAMB this year

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has long been a hurdle for many Nigerian students.

Weak academic foundations, computer illiteracy, complex syllabi, exam anxiety, and poor time management have all contributed to the struggle.

In response, EdTech apps have emerged as digital tutors, offering practical solutions to help students prepare more effectively and boost their confidence.

Class54

Class54 was reported to use artificial intelligence to guide students through their mistakes. When a question was answered incorrectly, the app provided a step-by-step explanation of the right answer. It also featured a smart voice function that read lessons aloud, allowing students to rest their eyes while continuing to learn.

TestDriller

TestDriller stood out for its offline capability, meaning students did not need internet access to study. The app offered more than 50,000 past exam questions and included educational games to keep learners engaged. This feature was seen as a way to reduce boredom and maintain focus during long study sessions.

LFX JAMB App

The LFX JAMB app connected students across different locations, enabling them to form study groups. Learners could ask questions and receive explanations from peers who understood the topics better. Observers noted that this collaborative approach made studying more interactive and less isolating.

ExamScholars

ExamScholars mirrored the actual UTME experience by using the same 8-key system and a timer. This helped students practise under exam conditions, improving their speed and accuracy. Reports suggested that by the time candidates sat for the real test, they felt more in control and less anxious.

Exambly

Exambly offered a vast collection of over 200,000 past questions. When students made mistakes, the app explained the correct answers clearly. It also featured a Smart Voice Assistant that read questions and answers aloud, making it suitable for auditory learners.

Exam Guide

Exam Guide was designed to replicate the JAMB exam interface, including the 8-key system. It provided video lessons, flashcards, and an AI tutor to support revision. Analysts noted that this helped students overcome computer-related anxiety by practising with a familiar screen layout.

Scholarly

Scholarly turned learning into a game, using educational activities to improve memory retention. It also offered summaries of JAMB’s recommended texts and tools to guide students in choosing the right schools and subjects for admission. This combination of exam preparation and career planning made it a versatile option.

