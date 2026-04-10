The federal government issued digital learner IDs to over 1.9 million WAEC and NECO candidates as part of a new education tracking system

Authorities said the unique identification numbers would improve exam integrity, reduce impersonation, and strengthen national education data

The initiative was designed to track student progress, identify dropouts, and support better planning across the education sector

The federal government has introduced a nationwide learner identification system, issuing digital IDs to more than 1.9 million candidates registered for the 2026 examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council and the National Examinations Council.

The initiative, unveiled by the Federal Ministry of Education in a post on X, assigns each student a unique and permanent number designed to track academic progress and improve planning across the education sector.

Education Minister announces rollout of digital learner identification system. Photo: FB/TunjiAlausa, ABAT

Source: Twitter

Digital system targets education data reform

Education Minister Maruf Tunji Alausa described the rollout as a significant step toward modernising Nigeria’s learning framework, Punch reported.

He said the programme aligns with the broader reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which focuses on technology driven governance and human capital development.

“This initiative marks a turning point in our education system. By assigning every learner a unique number, we are building a structure that supports each child’s journey from classroom to career, while ensuring that no one is left behind,” the minister said.

Officials confirmed that candidates already registered for the 2026 WAEC and NECO examinations were captured in the first phase of implementation.

FG issued digital learner IDs to 1.9 million WAEC and NECO candidates. Photo: X/drtunjialausa

Source: Twitter

Unique IDs to track student progress

The Learner Identification Number serves as a permanent academic record that follows students throughout their education, regardless of changes in school or location. Each code contains details linked to the student’s state, local government area, and school, ensuring consistency in record keeping.

The system operates on the Digitised National Education Management Information System, a platform that maintains a database of schools across the country.

Authorities said connecting learners to verified institutions would improve transparency in examinations and reduce cases of impersonation.

Beyond examination processes, the platform is expected to support broader education monitoring. It will help authorities identify out of school children, monitor progression, and detect early signs of dropout.

Next phase to cover all students

The ministry said the next stage will expand the programme to include all learners in both public and private institutions nationwide. This will be achieved through integration with national data systems and the Annual School Census.

Stakeholders including school administrators, parents, and examination bodies have been urged to support the initiative to ensure effective implementation.

Officials added that the system represents a long term effort to strengthen education management and improve learning outcomes across Nigeria.

FG introduces measures to tackle WAEC malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng