Babcock University Addresses Alleged Link to Epstein-Barak Spy Tech Claims
- Babcock University had denied claims linking it to Israeli surveillance or biometric technology procurement tied to foreign intelligence dealings
- The institution said it had conducted an internal review and concluded that allegations published by Al Jazeera were unfounded and misleading
- The rebuttal had followed reports alleging business links involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak in Nigeria’s security and logistics sectors
Babcock University has rejected claims linking it to alleged Israeli surveillance technology deals tied to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, describing the reports as false and misleading.
The university issued the denial on Thursday, February 19, after an investigation published by Al-Jazeera suggested that biometric equipment developed in Israel was supplied to the institution as part of wider security dealings in Nigeria.
According to Punch, Babcock said it had no involvement in any such transaction and had never procured equipment from Israel.
Babcock rejects procurement claims
In a statement signed by Dr Johnson Akintayo, Associate Vice President for Communication, Media and Branding, the institution said an internal review was immediately launched following the publication.
The review covered procurement, financial and administrative records.
“This review confirmed that the claims referencing the institution are entirely unfounded, spurious, baseless and false,” the statement said.
The university added that it had never participated in counterterrorism, surveillance, intelligence or related security operations. It said its operations were guided by strict procurement rules, regulatory compliance and institutional oversight.
“As a faith-based institution grounded in academic excellence, ethical governance, and regulatory compliance, the university operates under clearly defined procurement procedures aligned with national laws and internationally recognised accountability standards,” the statement added.
Babcock said it dissociated itself from any insinuation that contradicted its mission, values or governance framework. It reaffirmed its commitment to integrity, transparency and responsible leadership.
Allegations outlined in investigation
The denial followed a detailed investigation that alleged Epstein and Barak worked for years to market surveillance technology in Nigeria. The report claimed the pair used instability caused by the Boko Haram insurgency to promote security solutions as an entry point into the country’s oil, logistics and infrastructure sectors.
According to the investigation, emails released by the United States Department of Justice showed the two men discussing how violence in West Africa could be converted into business opportunities.
The correspondence suggested that security proposals were often linked to broader commercial interests.
The report alleged that biometric systems described as “field-proven” were marketed to Nigerian institutions. It claimed similar technology had been deployed against Palestinians and later pitched to Nigerian authorities and private entities.
Wider geopolitical and business links
The investigation also connected the alleged deals to global firms and senior figures, including logistics giant DP World. It said security cooperation was sometimes used as a gateway to discussions around ports, cyber infrastructure and energy investments in Nigeria.
Epstein’s correspondence with Barak reportedly showed efforts to navigate sanctions and build relationships with senior Nigerian officials. The report further claimed that Israeli defence and cyber firms benefited from these connections, despite legislative concerns raised within Nigeria.
Babcock University said it had no role in any such arrangements and urged the public to disregard claims linking it to espionage or foreign surveillance activities.
Read more stories on Jeffrey Epstein:
- Epstein: Newly Released Files Expose Secret Plot to Make Millions off Libya before and after Gaddafi
- Melinda Gates Breaks Silence Following Epstein Files’ Allegations against Ex-Husband Bill
- Key dates in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal
- JPMorgan Chase agrees to settle with Jeffrey Epstein victims
- US Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Backed Bill Ordering Release of Epstein Files
- JPMorgan sues former exec over Jeffrey Epstein links
Epstein wanted to trade in Nigeria’s crude oil
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the convicted offender, Jeffrey Epstein, wanted to trade in Nigeria’s crude oil, but feared being defrauded.
Newly released documents show an email correspondence between Epstein and a certain David Stern dated 20 September 2010, about a potential crude oil business in Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng