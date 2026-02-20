Babcock University had denied claims linking it to Israeli surveillance or biometric technology procurement tied to foreign intelligence dealings

The institution said it had conducted an internal review and concluded that allegations published by Al Jazeera were unfounded and misleading

The rebuttal had followed reports alleging business links involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak in Nigeria’s security and logistics sectors

Babcock University has rejected claims linking it to alleged Israeli surveillance technology deals tied to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, describing the reports as false and misleading.

The university issued the denial on Thursday, February 19, after an investigation published by Al-Jazeera suggested that biometric equipment developed in Israel was supplied to the institution as part of wider security dealings in Nigeria.

According to Punch, Babcock said it had no involvement in any such transaction and had never procured equipment from Israel.

Babcock rejects procurement claims

In a statement signed by Dr Johnson Akintayo, Associate Vice President for Communication, Media and Branding, the institution said an internal review was immediately launched following the publication.

The review covered procurement, financial and administrative records.

“This review confirmed that the claims referencing the institution are entirely unfounded, spurious, baseless and false,” the statement said.

The university added that it had never participated in counterterrorism, surveillance, intelligence or related security operations. It said its operations were guided by strict procurement rules, regulatory compliance and institutional oversight.

“As a faith-based institution grounded in academic excellence, ethical governance, and regulatory compliance, the university operates under clearly defined procurement procedures aligned with national laws and internationally recognised accountability standards,” the statement added.

Babcock said it dissociated itself from any insinuation that contradicted its mission, values or governance framework. It reaffirmed its commitment to integrity, transparency and responsible leadership.

Allegations outlined in investigation

The denial followed a detailed investigation that alleged Epstein and Barak worked for years to market surveillance technology in Nigeria. The report claimed the pair used instability caused by the Boko Haram insurgency to promote security solutions as an entry point into the country’s oil, logistics and infrastructure sectors.

According to the investigation, emails released by the United States Department of Justice showed the two men discussing how violence in West Africa could be converted into business opportunities.

The correspondence suggested that security proposals were often linked to broader commercial interests.

The report alleged that biometric systems described as “field-proven” were marketed to Nigerian institutions. It claimed similar technology had been deployed against Palestinians and later pitched to Nigerian authorities and private entities.

Wider geopolitical and business links

The investigation also connected the alleged deals to global firms and senior figures, including logistics giant DP World. It said security cooperation was sometimes used as a gateway to discussions around ports, cyber infrastructure and energy investments in Nigeria.

Epstein’s correspondence with Barak reportedly showed efforts to navigate sanctions and build relationships with senior Nigerian officials. The report further claimed that Israeli defence and cyber firms benefited from these connections, despite legislative concerns raised within Nigeria.

Babcock University said it had no role in any such arrangements and urged the public to disregard claims linking it to espionage or foreign surveillance activities.

