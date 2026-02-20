Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Babcock University Addresses Alleged Link to Epstein-Barak Spy Tech Claims
Education

Babcock University Addresses Alleged Link to Epstein-Barak Spy Tech Claims

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Babcock University had denied claims linking it to Israeli surveillance or biometric technology procurement tied to foreign intelligence dealings
  • The institution said it had conducted an internal review and concluded that allegations published by Al Jazeera were unfounded and misleading
  • The rebuttal had followed reports alleging business links involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak in Nigeria’s security and logistics sectors

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Babcock University has rejected claims linking it to alleged Israeli surveillance technology deals tied to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, describing the reports as false and misleading.

The university issued the denial on Thursday, February 19, after an investigation published by Al-Jazeera suggested that biometric equipment developed in Israel was supplied to the institution as part of wider security dealings in Nigeria.

Investigation reveals how Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak exploited Nigeria’s security challenges
Jeffrey Epstein is linked via emails to covert efforts targeting Nigeria’s security sector. Photo credit: @nicksortor
Source: Twitter

According to Punch, Babcock said it had no involvement in any such transaction and had never procured equipment from Israel.

Read also

Investigation exposes Epstein and former Israeli PM secret security deals in Nigeria

Babcock rejects procurement claims

In a statement signed by Dr Johnson Akintayo, Associate Vice President for Communication, Media and Branding, the institution said an internal review was immediately launched following the publication.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The review covered procurement, financial and administrative records.

“This review confirmed that the claims referencing the institution are entirely unfounded, spurious, baseless and false,” the statement said.

The university added that it had never participated in counterterrorism, surveillance, intelligence or related security operations. It said its operations were guided by strict procurement rules, regulatory compliance and institutional oversight.

“As a faith-based institution grounded in academic excellence, ethical governance, and regulatory compliance, the university operates under clearly defined procurement procedures aligned with national laws and internationally recognised accountability standards,” the statement added.

Babcock said it dissociated itself from any insinuation that contradicted its mission, values or governance framework. It reaffirmed its commitment to integrity, transparency and responsible leadership.

Allegations outlined in investigation

Read also

Zenith Bank issues strong warning to Nigerians over AI-generated Jim Ovia investment scam

The denial followed a detailed investigation that alleged Epstein and Barak worked for years to market surveillance technology in Nigeria. The report claimed the pair used instability caused by the Boko Haram insurgency to promote security solutions as an entry point into the country’s oil, logistics and infrastructure sectors.

According to the investigation, emails released by the United States Department of Justice showed the two men discussing how violence in West Africa could be converted into business opportunities.

The correspondence suggested that security proposals were often linked to broader commercial interests.

Internal emails showed that surveillance and biometric technologies tested in conflict zones
Report shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak pursued long-running commercial ventures in Nigeria. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The report alleged that biometric systems described as “field-proven” were marketed to Nigerian institutions. It claimed similar technology had been deployed against Palestinians and later pitched to Nigerian authorities and private entities.

Wider geopolitical and business links

The investigation also connected the alleged deals to global firms and senior figures, including logistics giant DP World. It said security cooperation was sometimes used as a gateway to discussions around ports, cyber infrastructure and energy investments in Nigeria.

Epstein’s correspondence with Barak reportedly showed efforts to navigate sanctions and build relationships with senior Nigerian officials. The report further claimed that Israeli defence and cyber firms benefited from these connections, despite legislative concerns raised within Nigeria.

Read also

Falana, Jibrin, others react as US soldiers storm Nigeria

Babcock University said it had no role in any such arrangements and urged the public to disregard claims linking it to espionage or foreign surveillance activities.

Read more stories on Jeffrey Epstein:

Epstein wanted to trade in Nigeria’s crude oil

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the convicted offender, Jeffrey Epstein, wanted to trade in Nigeria’s crude oil, but feared being defrauded.

Newly released documents show an email correspondence between Epstein and a certain David Stern dated 20 September 2010, about a potential crude oil business in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Hot:
Patrick walshe mcbrides Ballon d'or Wife swap Hannah barron Amy sherrill