Bold allegations from the Epstein files involving prominent world figures like billionaire Bill Gates have continued to make waves

The billionaire's ex-wife, Melinda Gates, futher caused uproar with her response to the claims against her former husband

Melinda, in a viral video, shared how she felt about Bill's alleged involvement, adding that she has since moved on from him

Melinda French Gates has broken her silence over the Epstein files, which exposed bold allegations against her ex-husband, billionaire Bill Gates, and other prominent figures

In a viral interview with NPR on Tuesday, February 2, Melinda expressed “unbelievable sadness” regarding claims that Gates contracted an STD from “Russian girls” and allegedly planned to medicate her without her knowledge or consent.

Melinda Gates expresses sadness over viral allegations against her former husband, billionaire Bill Gates. Credit: melindafrenchgates/billgates

Source: Instagram

The newly released Epstein files included an email from Jeffrey Epstein referencing Gates' request to delete communications about the STI and antibiotics.

While a spokesperson for Bill Gates dismissed the claims as “absurd and completely false,” citing Epstein’s frustration over a failed relationship with Gates, the matter has continued to trend online, especially after Melinda’s reaction surfaced.

Although Melinda did not directly confirm or deny the claims, she shifted focus to the victims of Epstein and called for justice.

Billionaire Bill Gates' alleged behaviour exposed in Epstein files draws emotional reaction from his ex-wife. Credit: billgates

Source: Getty Images

Responding to the allegations, Melinda said:

“Sad. Just unbelievable sadness. Unbelievable sadness… It’s just sadness. I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it’s just sad. That’s the truth.”

Melinda Gates divorced Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 2021.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that former United States President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have agreed to testify in the investigation of late offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Watch Melinda Gates’ response here:

Reactions trail Melinda Gates’ interview

Her emotional reaction has sparked further conversations online. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

lionhead_king said:

"Why is Elon retweeting this like he is not on the list? so it is true for Gates but false for him and his friends?"

jenfeb commented:

"Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos married women of such integrity and threw them away in pursuit of money and power."

Cholly said:

"Crisis PR strategy 101. Melinda nailed her talking points w/o admitting anything while avoiding trashing Dirty Bill. MG knows how to navigate this. She has good counsel."

udeochusp commented:

"EVil has expiry date. As a good wife and national/international figure she will be doggedly protect her family name and legacy. That's what virtuous women do."

soarathena commented:

"She knew, she knew about all of it and still remained with Bill till the last minute, until she realized the windows were closing in on him this time with limited chance he would continue to get away with the fraudulent life he/they lived. For what reason she did this, no clue."

Epstein files: US lawmakers overwhelmingly backed bill

Legit.ng previously reported that the US House of Representatives passed a near-unanimous vote directing the Department of Justice to release files linked to Epstein.

Rep Clay Higgins cast the lone dissenting vote and warned that the bill, as written, could expose innocent individuals.

The bill’s sponsors, joined by several survivors, urged the Senate to advance the measure without changes that could obstruct public disclosure.

Source: Legit.ng