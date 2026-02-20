Investigation has revealed that Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak had pursued long-running commercial ventures in Nigeria

Internal emails showed that surveillance and biometric technologies tested in conflict zones were marketed to Nigerian institutions

The findings indicated that security contracts later opened pathways into port, logistics, and cyber-infrastructure deals involving high-level political access

A detailed investigation by Drop Site News has exposed how the disgraced late American financier Jeffrey Epstein and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak quietly pursued commercial interests in Nigeria by tapping into the country’s security vulnerabilities.

The report drew from a cache of internal emails obtained from the United States Department of Justice.

Jeffrey Epstein is linked through emails to covert efforts targeting Nigeria's security sector

It showed that the two men worked together for more than a decade. Their focus centered on selling advanced surveillance tools that had first been tested in conflict zones, including Palestinian territories, Daily Trust reported.

Nigeria’s battle with violent extremism and weak digital safeguards offered fertile ground for entry.

Epstein, Barak and Nigeria spy-tech

Email exchanges reviewed by the outlet suggested that the insurgency driven by Boko Haram was discussed in purely transactional terms.

In a 2014 message on global instability, Epstein wrote to Barak, “Isn’t this perfect for you?” Barak responded that it was “not simple to transform it into a cash flow.” The correspondence framed unrest as leverage for selling security solutions.

The investigation found that biometric and surveillance systems described as “field-proven” were promoted to Nigerian authorities. Some of the technology mirrored systems deployed at the Gaza border.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak have pursued long-running commercial ventures in Nigeria.

One early project involved biometric monitoring at Babcock University. The tools were presented as counter-terrorism measures and campus safety upgrades.

Surveillance deals raised sovereignty concerns

Documents showed that the security projects opened doors to wider economic ambitions. By 2020, associates linked to Barak were involved in a World Bank supported programme aimed at shaping elements of Nigeria’s national cyber framework.

The emails described these initiatives as gateways rather than isolated contracts.

Epstein also appeared to act as a broker in maritime and logistics discussions. He reportedly facilitated contacts between DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Nigerian sovereign wealth officials.

The talks focused on potential port control in Lagos and Badagry.

The correspondence revealed extensive political reach. A cybersecurity conference held in Abuja in 2013 was described internally as a pretext for securing a meeting with then president Goodluck Jonathan.

Despite resistance within Nigeria’s legislature, these connections later eased the path for controversial internet monitoring contracts tied to Israeli defence firms.

Although Barak has since expressed regret over his association with Epstein, the investigation portrayed a deliberate strategy.

Military intelligence tools were positioned as commercial products. Nigeria’s internal security challenges became a means to pursue private wealth, with lasting implications for national autonomy.

