Eko Electricity Distribution Plc reports widespread blackout affecting millions in Lagos due to grid failure

The outage highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in Nigeria's electricity transmission system

EKEDP is investigating the incident, assuring customers of updates on power restoration efforts

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Millions of electricity consumers across Lagos were thrown into darkness on Sunday after Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) lost supply from Nigeria's national grid, triggering a widespread blackout across its franchise area.

The latest disruption has once again exposed the fragility of Nigeria's electricity transmission system, where faults on the national grid continue to cripple power supply to homes, businesses and industries despite the readiness of distribution companies to deliver electricity.

Eko Power says it lost supplies from the national grid and promises fixes. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In a service interruption notice issued on Sunday, EKEDP disclosed that it lost supply from the national grid at exactly 1:49 p.m. on June 28, resulting in an extensive outage affecting customers across its network.

Entire EKEDP network affected

According to the electricity distribution company, the incident disrupted power supply across all locations within its service area, leaving millions of customers without electricity.

"Please be informed that Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) lost supply from the national grid at 13:49hrs today, Sunday 28 June 2026. This is currently affecting electricity supply across our entire network," the company said.

The outage comes just days after EKEDP experienced reduced generation from Egbin Power Station alongside a fault on the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line, compounding supply challenges for electricity consumers in Lagos.

EKEDP explains cause of outage

EKEDP clarified that the latest blackout was caused by a transmission-level incident beyond its operational control, indicating that the disruption originated from the national transmission infrastructure rather than its distribution facilities.

"This is a transmission-level incident outside our direct control. We are actively investigating the cause and are in contact with the relevant authorities to establish the full situation and restoration timeline," the company stated.

Although the utility did not disclose the exact cause of the grid disturbance, it assured customers that it is collaborating with the relevant authorities to determine the source of the fault and restore normal electricity supply as quickly as possible.

No restoration timeline yet

According to a BusinessDay report, the distribution company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the blackout but noted that it could not immediately provide an estimated time for power restoration.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience this is causing and assure you that our teams are working to restore normal supply as quickly as possible," EKEDP said.

It added that customers would receive further updates once verified information on the restoration process becomes available.

Fresh reminder of Nigeria's grid challenges

The latest outage underscores the persistent weaknesses in Nigeria's electricity value chain, where disturbances on the national transmission network often trigger widespread blackouts across multiple states.

Until supply from the national grid is fully restored, residential communities, commercial centres and industrial customers served by EKEDP are expected to continue experiencing power interruptions.

Lagos residents brace for prolonged darkness as Eko Power loses supplies from the national grid. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Consumers across the company's franchise area have been advised to remain patient and monitor official updates as investigations into the transmission incident continue.

Millions face electricity disruption

We shared details about the planned maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that will lead to temporary power outages across five northern states and Gazaoua in the Niger Republic.

The maintenance aims to enhance the capacity and reliability of the electricity transmission network, ensuring better service in the long run.

As millions brace for the disruption, the upgrade at the Kumbotso substation is a crucial step toward addressing the ongoing challenges within Nigeria's electricity supply system, highlighting the delicate balance between necessary improvements and the immediate impact on daily life.

Source: Legit.ng