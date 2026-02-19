FCT has 19 universities as of February 2026, featuring a mix of federal and private institutions

The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) was renamed as Yakubu Gowon University, honouring Nigeria's former head of state

Abuja is one of 36 states contributing to Nigeria's total of 309 universities

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has 19 universities across the nation’s capital as of February 2026.

The 19 universities are made up of 4 federal and 15 private universities.

These universities in the FCT are part of the 309 universities across the 36 states and the nation’s capital.

Legit.ng reports that the FCT is made up of six area councils. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria consists of six administrative Area Councils: Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Kuje, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Abaji.

The six councils serve as the local government structure for the nation's capital.

As reportedby Thecable, the following are the 19 universities in Abuja as of February 2026.

List of 19 universities in FCT

1. National Open University of Nigeria

2. ⁠University of Abuja, Gwagwalada. UNIABUJA is now known as Yakubu Gowon University after it was renamed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to honour the former head of state.

3. ⁠African Aviation and Aerospace University

4. ⁠National University of Science and Technology

5. ⁠African University of Science and Technology

6. ⁠Veritas University

7. ⁠Nile University of Nigeria

8. ⁠Baze University

9. ⁠Philomath University, Kuje

10. ⁠Canadian University of Nigeria

11. ⁠Amaj University, Kwali

12. ⁠Cosmopolitan University

13. ⁠Miva Open University

14. ⁠Al-Muhibbah Open University

15. ⁠Prime University, Kuje

16. ⁠European University of Nigeria, Duboyi

17. ⁠African University of Economics

18. ⁠Eranova University

19. ⁠Leadership University

