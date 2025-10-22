The National Universities Commission has officially recognised the University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Omuma, Imo State

Governor Hope Uzodinma led the delegation to receive the certificate at the NUC Headquarters in Abuja

This marks Nigeria’s 70th State University, advancing digital entrepreneurship and tech-driven education for youth

The Federal Government’s National Universities Commission (NUC) has formally presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Imo State Government, endorsing the establishment of the University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Omuma.

The presentation ceremony, held at the NUC Headquarters in Abuja, was led by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator (Dr.) Hope Uzodinma, CON, GSSRS.

Nigeria’s 70th State University aims to drive youth development through digital entrepreneurship and tech education. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Twitter

The delegation was warmly received by the NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, FCVSN.

Nigeria’s 70th state university expands tech-driven education

This milestone marked the creation of Nigeria’s 70th State University and the 301st university nationwide, signalling a significant expansion in access to quality, technology-focused tertiary education.

According to NUC, the University of Innovation, Science and Technology is designed to focus on digital entrepreneurship, science, and innovation.

It is expected to play a transformative role in shaping the future of Nigerian youth and driving national development.

The recognition by the NUC depicts the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and technological advancement across the country.

Governor Hope Uzodinma secures federal approval for a future-focused institution shaping science and innovation in Nigeria. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa/X

Source: Twitter

What is NUC?

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing university education in Nigeria.

Established to ensure quality and uniform standards across tertiary institutions, the NUC accredits academic programmes, approves the establishment of new universities, and monitors compliance with educational policies.

It plays a role in shaping higher education by promoting innovation, research, and academic excellence.

The Commission also advises the Federal Government on matters related to university development and funding.

Can a university be established without NUC approval?

Research shows that university cannot be legally established in Nigeria without the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC). The NUC is the statutory body responsible for regulating university education in the country. Without NUC recognition, a university cannot operate officially, admit students, or award degrees that are valid under Nigerian law.

Imo state: Southeastern region

Imo State is located in the southeastern region of Nigeria and was created in 1976 from the former East Central State.

Its capital is Owerri, a major urban centre known for its vibrant culture and hospitality. The state is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group and is rich in cultural heritage, with festivals, traditional crafts, and historical landmarks.

Imo is also recognised for its agricultural productivity and growing industrial base.

