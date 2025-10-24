The NUC has approved 13 new degree programmes for Nigerian universities to start offering in the 2025/2026 academic session

According to the commission, the development was to strengthen the academic relevance and ensure that higher institutions in Nigeria are aligned with global trends

This came barely two months after the Ministry of Education announced the review of the primary and secondary education curriculum to reflect modern-day learning and skills

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has reportedly approved 13 courses for Nigerian universities to start offering at the degree level.

The development was part of the commission's efforts in strengthening the academic relevance and ensuring that higher institutions in Nigeria are aligned with global trends.

NUC lists 13 new degree courses for Nigerian universities Photo Credit: National Universities Commission Official

Source: Facebook

NUC new curriculum

Daily Trust reported that this was announced by the commission in a circular that was addressed to vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities, noting that it was an addition to the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

The NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, signed the circular, which was released by the spokesperson of the commission.

According to the circular, 70 per cent national component of the new programmes was developed by experts from the Nigerian university system in March 2025. It further explained that the remaining 30 per cent institutional component is to be developed by the universities, in line with CCMAS provisions.

The NUC then urged any university wishing to offer any of the new degree programmes to commence implementation in the 2025/2026 academic session, after its officials have successfully assessed their resources.

List of new programmes for Nigerian universities

The newly approved programmes are:

B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence



2. B.Ed. Christian Education



3. http://B.Sc. Human Kinetics (Sport Management)



4. B.Eng. Geomatics



5. B.HLIS Community Health Science



6. B.Sc. Intelligence and Security Studies



7. B.Sc. Islamic Economics and Finance



8. B.Sc. Parasitology and Entomology



9. B.Sc. Telecommunication Science



10. B.Sc. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene



11. B.Sc. Cooperative Economics and Management



12. B.Sc. Nuclear Science



13. B.Eng. Nuclear Engineering

The new courses that Nigerian universities can now start offering Photo Credit: National Universities Commission Official

Source: Twitter

FG reviews primary and secondary school curriculum

This came barely two months after the Ministry of Education reviewed the primary and secondary school curriculum. The ministry, in the latest review, introduced new subjects into the pre-higher institution education in the country.

According to the government, the new curriculum will reduce the overload of subjects on the pupils, while skills remain the new focus and deeper learning. The development included adjustments in subjects at different levels, and new vocational and technical subjects were introduced.

The government has also reiterated its commitment to the development of education in the country, and many Nigerians have commended the ministry for the review.

Nigerian student threatens varsity with lawsuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state, has been threatened with a N500 million legal suit by a 200-level law student identified as Akinlolu Richard Omisade.

The student, through his lawyer, Abdulfatai Abdulsalam, said he discovered that the university has not forwarded his name to JAMB for proper processing.

Abdulsalam then informed regulatory bodies such as the Council of Legal Education (CLE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC), about the development.

Source: Legit.ng