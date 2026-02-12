Post - study work visas are crucial for international students choosing study destinations in 2026

Ten countries are leading in offering attractive post - study work opportunities for graduates

Visa options vary by country, impacting graduates' ability to stay and work abroad

For any international student planning his or her next move in 2026, one major deciding factor in choosing where to study is post-study work (PSW).

Aside from the rankings and tuition, several students are expected to focus on what will happen after they graduate, how long they can stay in the country, if they can work freely in the country and if the system supports the decision for a long-term residence.

In different countries of the world, the governments have continued to use PSW to retain talent in their states. Below is a list of 10 countries that are offering post-study work visas, which are an important matter for graduates planning for 2026, according to Business Day.

United Kingdom

The UK is one of the countries that offers a Post-Study Work (PSW) visa, which allows graduates to live and work in the UK for at least two years without employer sponsorship. Graduates are also allowed to move into a Skilled Worker visa if they secure a qualifying role.

Canada

Canada has a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which gives room to graduates to stay and work for no more than three years. A graduate who gained work experience under the PGWP has more chances in his or her applications for Permanent Residency through the Express Entry system.

Australia

In Australia, the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) allows graduates to remain in the state for between two and four years, depending on their qualification level. Graduates can work full-time and later apply for a permanent migration route.

New Zealand

The country allows graduates to stay and work for three years under the PWS visa. How long a graduate would stay would be determined by his or her qualification and place of study. This came with the option to apply for a skilled migrant residence visa.

Germany

In Germany, you can get an 18-month post-study work permit as a graduate of a recognised institution. The country allows graduates to work in any field while seeking employment that is related to their qualifications.

Ireland

In Ireland, graduates of a bachelor's degree receive a one-year post-study visa under the Third Level Graduate Programme, while graduates of a master's degree can stay for up to two years. This system also supports graduates to seek longer-term employment permits.

Netherlands

The Netherlands gives a one-year “Orientation Year” visa to international students. Graduates can use the period to find work or start a business in the country.

France

Master graduates, seeking employment, can be issued a one-year temporary residence permit, which is referred to as the Autorisation Provisoire de Séjour (APS). Some graduates may qualify for an extended option depending on their field of study.

Singapore

In Singapore, international students may apply for a Short-Term Visit Pass extension or employment passes after their programme. This gives graduates access to financial, technological and life sciences roles.

South Korea

In South Korea, the D-10 Job-Seeker Visa gives the opportunity for graduates to remain in the country for up to two years while on the lookout for employment, particularly within manufacturing, technology and research sectors.

