UNILAG has matriculated 7 , 615 postgraduate students across PGD, Master’s, and PhD programmes this session

VC Ogunsola emphasised that postgraduate studies go beyond certificates, focusing on research, skills, and societal impact

The postgraduate school noted discipline, guidance, and intellectual curiosity as key to navigating postgraduate education successfully

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), through its School of Postgraduate Studies, has formally admitted 7,615 newly accepted postgraduate students for the 2025/2026 academic session.

UNILAG opens its doors to 7,615 postgraduate students at a colourful matriculation ceremony. Photo credit: unilag.edu.ng/Islamiat Akanni

Source: UGC

The matriculation ceremony took place on Monday, February 2, 2026, at the Nurudeen Alao Auditorium, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), UNILAG. The event marked the official welcome of the students into different postgraduate programmes offered by the university.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, congratulated the new students and described the university as a place where ambitions can be realised. She explained that postgraduate studies at UNILAG are not just about earning certificates, but about gaining the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to address real-life problems and contribute to national and global progress.

Professor Ogunsola noted that postgraduate training requires hard work, honesty, intellectual curiosity, and dedication to research. She noted that research and academic inquiry remain the foundation of modern development, adding that universities continue to serve as centres for finding solutions to global challenges. According to her, postgraduate research plays a key role in driving meaningful change across societies.

She further stated that “the UNILAG experience is transformational, combining academic learning with experiential opportunities that prepare students for leadership and societal impact”, encouraging the new students to stay committed and embrace both academic and personal challenges throughout their studies.

Guidelines postgraduate students should follow

The Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies, Professor Abraham Osinubi, also addressed the students, describing postgraduate education as an important step in shaping future leaders.

A major milestone as UNILAG matriculates thousands of postgraduate students for 2025/2026. Photo: unilag.edu.ng

Source: UGC

He compared the postgraduate journey to finding one’s way through a complex maze, stressing the need for guidance, determination, and discipline.

According to him, “postgraduate education marks the beginning of true scholarship and is essential for producing transformative minds capable of driving socio-economic development and nation-building.”

In his remarks, the Sub-Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies, Dr. Aliu Soyingbe, explained the university’s rules on postgraduate registration, studentship, and academic conduct. He advised the students to strictly follow all academic regulations and institutional guidelines.

The ceremony was attended by members of the university’s management and formally welcomed 684 Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) students, 6,824 Master’s students, and 107 doctoral (PhD) candidates into the university for the new academic session.

78‑year‑old becomes oldest graduate at UNILAG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) celebrated its 56th convocation with jubilation as 78‑year‑old Jeremiah Adebayo earned a PhD, emerging as the oldest graduating student.

Adebayo, from the Department of History and Strategic Studies, expressed gratitude and said age was never a barrier to his academic pursuits, inspiring fellow graduates and attendees alike.

Unilag Vice‑Chancellor congratulated all graduands, encouraging lifelong learning and celebrating diverse achievements as families and friends cheered the accomplishments.

Source: Legit.ng