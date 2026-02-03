Governor Dapo Abiodun champions education as Ogun's future backbone through comprehensive reforms and infrastructure upgrades

The governor has invested in scholarships and ICT integration to enhance learning conditions and student competitiveness

This is as a teacher from the state, Solanke Taiwo, recently won a ₦50 million prize, highlighting state reforms in quality education and commitment to excellence

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared education the “backbone of Ogun’s future,” even as he launched sweeping reforms said to be transforming classrooms, universities, and vocational centres across the Gateway State.

Among others, the Abiodun-led government said it has renovated primary and secondary schools across the states and provided scholarships for indigent students as it "reshapes the learning landscape with a vision anchored in excellence and inclusivity."

Gov Dapo Abiodun Declares Education “Backbone of Ogun’s Future" amid Sweeping Reforms

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the 35th convocation ceremony of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to higher education, stating:

“Education remains the backbone of our future. We will continue to invest in it because it is the engine that drives development.”

Gov Abiodun awards N2m to best student

Governor Abiodun also awarded ₦2 million to the best graduating student, restating his belief in rewarding merit and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

The governor also spoke about public schools in Ogun state, which are said to be experiencing a renaissance.

St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Ota, now boasts new classroom blocks and improved sanitation facilities. Methodist High School, Abeokuta, has upgraded science laboratories and ICT centers while Iganmode Grammar School, Ota and Unity Secondary School, Sagam,u have seen infrastructural renewal, reducing overcrowding and enhancing learning conditions.

“These upgrades are not just about buildings,” Abiodun explained.

“They are about giving our children the environment they deserve to dream, learn, and succeed.”

The governor is also pushing for ICT integration, which is evident in schools like Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta and Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, where smart classrooms and computer labs are now operational.

The digital leap, according to the state government, is to ensure Ogun students are prepared for global competitiveness.

Beyond visible infrastructure, the administration invested in systems that shape how education is planned and managed. A central Education Management Information System (EMIS) was established to improve pupil and student data management across the state, the government said.

"Accurate data helps thrive effective policy, and with reliable information on enrolment, attendance, staffing, and facilities, the government is better positioned to identify gaps, allocate resources, and plan interventions based on evidence and facts rather than assumptions," it added.

"These investments, under the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, signal a shift from reactive interventions to structured planning, which is an essential foundation for sustainable education reform.

"Teacher training programmes have been strengthened, while welfare packages have boosted morale."

Ogun teacher wins N50m cash prize

The various reforms by Dapo Abiodun's administration, according to the state government, were spotlighted at the national level recently when Solanke Francis Taiwo, an educator from Ogun State, emerged as Nigeria’s Overall Best Teacher at the National Teachers’ Summit 2026.

Legit.ng reported that Solanke smiled home with ₦50 million cash prize, a two-bedroom flat, and a new car.

The house, which is to be built in any area of his choice in Ogun state, was promised by Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, while the car was pledged by Borno Governor Prof Babagana Zulum.

No child should be denied education - Abiodun

Governor Abiodun has also invested in scholarships and bursaries, which have expanded access for indigent students, particularly in rural communities.

“No child should be denied education because of financial constraints,” Abiodun said.

Beyond OOU, institutions like Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) have benefited from infrastructural upgrades and funding support, aligning with the state’s industrial and technological expansion.

"From Ota to Sagamu, Abeokuta to Ayetoro, Ogun’s classrooms are being reborn as hubs of innovation and opportunity to befit a truly Gateway state," the government added.

Ogun governor unveils AI-powered teaching platform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun officially launched the Ogun Learning Enhancement and Academic Resource Network (OgunLearn), a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered teaching and learning platform, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

The initiative was reported as a major step towards repositioning the state’s education sector for 21st-century learning.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Abiodun said OgunLearn would provide comprehensive lesson resources and interactive learning support for students. He explained that the platform would also enable teachers to plan lessons, access teaching materials and track performance more efficiently.

