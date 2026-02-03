NECO has blacklisted five supervisors, recommended four centres for derecognition due to alleged examination malpractice

A total of 9,016 malpractice cases were recorded in 2025 SSCE, a 31% increase from 2024

71.63% of candidates achieved five credits and above in the 2025 SSCE results

Minna, Niger State - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has blacklisted five examination supervisors and recommended four centres for derecognition over alleged examination malpractice in the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates.

As reported by The Nation, NECO’s registrar, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, disclosed this on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

Legit.ng had reported that NECO released the results of the 2025 SSCE.

Announcing the results on Tuesday, February 3, in Minna, Wushishi noted that students were examined in 16 subjects.

NECO cracks down on exam malpractice

On the affected supervisors, Legit.ng gathered that they include two from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and one each from Adamawa, Kano, and Ondo states, who were found to have aided and abetted examination malpractice.

He also said four centres, two in Niger State, and one each in Yobe and Kano states, were recommended for derecognition for their involvement in whole-centre malpractice.

Wushishi revealed that a total of 9,016 malpractice cases were recorded during the examination, compared to 6,160 cases in 2024, representing an increase of about 31 per cent.

Despite the challenges, the Registrar said NECO maintained strict standards and upheld its zero tolerance for malpractice throughout the conduct of the examination and the release of results.

NECO speaks on candidates’ performance

Furthermore, the NECO boss stated that 96,979 candidates registered for the November/December 2025 SSCE External examination, out of which 95,160 actually sat for the papers. This included 50,785 males, representing 53.36 per cent, and 44,375 females, representing 46.63 per cent.

He explained that 93,425 candidates sat for the English Language, with 73,167 candidates, representing 78.32 per cent, obtaining credit passes and above. For Mathematics, 93,330 candidates sat for the subject, and 85,256 candidates, representing 91.36 per cent, earned credit passes and above.

Overall, Wushishi said 68,166 candidates, representing 71.63 per cent, obtained five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language, TVC News noted.

Additionally, the NECO boss stated that 82,082 candidates, representing 86.26 per cent, secured five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

