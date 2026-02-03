The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2025 SSCE External results on February 3, 2026

The NECO Registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the release of the results at 10:45 a.m.

Private candidates primarily take the SSCE external exam for certification outside regular schools

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination External on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The SSCE External examination is taken mainly by private candidates seeking certification outside the regular school system.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the results on Wednesday at the council’s headquarters in Minna.

As reported by The Punch, the Council’s Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, in an internal circular issued on Tuesday, said:

“The results of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External will be released on 3rd February 2026 by the Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, at 10:45 am.

“In view of the above, staff are enjoined to assemble at the Conference Hall at 10:30 am to witness the event.”

Wushishi discosed that 96,979 candidates registered for the examination, comprising 51,823 males (53.43 per cent) and 45,156 females (46.56 per cent).

Speaking further, he said According to Vangaurd, 95,160 candidates sat for the examination, including 50,785 males (53.36 per cent) and 44,375 females (46.63 per cent).

The registrar disclosed that 93,425 candidates sat for English Language, out of which 73,167 candidates, representing 78.32 per cent, obtained credit and above.

Source: Legit.ng