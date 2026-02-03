JAMB announces free 2026 UTME forms for persons with disabilities to promote equal educational opportunities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced plan to give free 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to persons with disabilities.

The JAMB Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the free UTME documents were part of efforts aimed at giving equal opportunities to all categories of candidates with disabilities.

Benjamin said the free application documents will be given to PWDs who are desirous of pursuing their dreams of higher education.

As reported by The nation, he made this known in a bulletin issued on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The examination body explained that the free 2026/2027 UTME application documents are to be processed by the JAMB-equal Opportunity Group(JEOG) for candidates with disabilities.

The JAMB spokesperson noted that free UTME application was done in previous years.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, restated the Board’s commitment to the welfare of PWDs through its free application documents regime.

Oloyede said those to benefit from the free 2026 UTME forms are people with Down Syndrome, Autism, Dyslexia, and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

He disclosed this during a meeting with critical stakeholders of the Board at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

“To support the PLWDs, JAMB will issue free application documents to all categories of persons living with disabilities. For candidates to enjoy this, such candidates must possess five credits passed in O/L at not more than two sittings.”

Oloyede added that audiobooks will be provided for all visually impaired candidates.

The JAMB boss explained that the audiobook is a digital adaptation of the traditional printed reading book.

He noted that the audiobooks will come in popular audio formats such as MP3, WMV, and WMA, which will be compatible with all devices that can stream audio records.

