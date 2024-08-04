The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set a deadline for universities and other tertiary institutions to disclose illegal admissions

The board spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said JAMB wouldn’t accept any students again after the August window was closed

According to Benjamin, the directive was aimed at enhancing transparency and fairness in the admissions processes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given universities and other tertiary institutions a one-month deadline to disclose details of all candidates they illegally admitted before 2017.

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said tertiary institutions that fail to comply risk recognition and condonation.

JAMB says tertiary institutions that fail to comply risk recognition and condonation. Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

Benjamin stated this while briefing newsmen at the board’s headquarters in Abuja on Sunday, August 4, The Punch reports.

He explained that the directive was aimed at enhancing transparency and fairness in the admissions processes.

As reported by The Nation, he said JAMB wouldn’t accept any students again after the August window was closed.

He added that JAMB will no longer entertain absorption of illegal admissions by institutions through the window of “Condonment of Illegal Admissions”, without a registration number.

“In order to close this abused window, the Board has decided that: all institutions should now (or never) disclose all candidates illegally admitted prior to 2017 whose records are in their system within the next one month beginning from 1st August 2024; and any admission purportedly given prior to 2017 will no longer be recognised or condoned unless disclosed within this one-month window.”

JAMB lists 5 universities involved in illegal admission

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB accused several tertiary institutions of conducting illegal admissions.

JAMB Registrar. Professor Is-haq Oloyede disclosed that the Nigerian government granted waivers to around one million candidates admitted illegally. The implementation of JAMB's Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) has faced criticism from stakeholders

Oloyede pointed fingers at institutions including the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), National Open University (NOUN), Kwara State University (KWASU), and Ambrose Alli University.

Source: Legit.ng