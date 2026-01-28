University of Ibadan (UI) directed new students to check their matriculation numbers and verify their email addresses

Online lectures for the 2025/2026 freshmen commenced on Monday, January 19, 2026, and last for six weeks

UI, Nigeria's first university, offers diverse programmes and boasts a significant postgraduate school

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - The University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State, has directed all newly admitted undergraduate students to check their matriculation numbers.

Legit.ng reports that in a recent statement by the Virtual Orientation Programme Resources, the institution also urged students to verify their official email addresses.

The University of Ibadan (UI) issues instructions to undergraduates as the 2025/2026 session kicks off. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

UI sends directives to students

The directive reads:

"Open a web browser on your phone or computer.

"Enter the required details accurately:

"Username: your JAMB Registration Number

"Password: your surname

"Click Submit."

UI added on its website:

"Your Matriculation Number and University of Ibadan Institutional Email Address will be displayed on the screen."

Have virtual lectures started for UI freshers?

Meanwhile, an announcement from the UI registrar, Ganiyu Saliu, confirmed that online lectures for the 2025/2026 freshmen have commenced.

According to the statement, virtual classes for the new academic session began on Monday, January 19, and will run for six weeks.

The statement said:

"Students who have been cleared by the admissions office are eligible to join the virtual classes. Please contact admissions office at admissions.ui.edu.ng if you are unable to access resources for the online learning."

Legit.ng gathered that new students received invitations on Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, via the mobile numbers they registered during the admission process, to join a WhatsApp community set up for further interactions regarding the virtual lectures.

UI added via its statement:

"Fresh students are enjoined to regularly visit the university website for updated information on fees and registration. Kindly note that you are not expected physically on campus during the period.

"For support, send email to learnersupport@stu.ui.edu.ng."

Authorities tell fresh University of Ibadan students to regularly check the university website for updates on fees and registration. Photo credit: @ibadanuni

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan profile

Founded in 1932, UI was the first university to be established in Nigeria. Originally an affiliated College of the University of London, it was granted full independent status in 1962.

The university offers a broad range of academic programmes across its 16 faculties that include: arts, science, basic medical sciences, clinical sciences, agriculture, social sciences, education, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, technology, law, public health, dentistry, economics, renewable natural resources, and environmental design and management.

UI’s Postgraduate School is purportedly the largest in Africa, with its undergraduate and postgraduate student population split 50/50. Around a third of all students live in university-provided halls of residence.

The university has a Distance Learning Centre (DLC) where the same courses undertaken by full-time students are open to students who are unable to attend classes in-person.

The university has its own zoological and botanical gardens, which house endangered animals and plants, and run conservation programmes dedicated to supporting environmental needs.

Among the university’s alumni are Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and the late Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe.

Read more on the University of Ibadan (UI):

UI graduate offered job

Legit.ng earlier reported that a UI fresh graduate's decision to celebrate her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter) has earned her a job opportunity.

Many netizens sent kind messages as they celebrated Oluwaseyifunmi's feat.

Source: Legit.ng