Two sisters who began their studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) at the same time have completed their studies together in style

While one of them graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, the other had a Bachelor of Arts degree, but both bagged second-class honours

Celebrating their academic feat on X (formerly Twitter), one of the ladies mentioned the course they studied, noting that she would not advise her enemy to study her course

Two sisters, Confidence and Evidence Ufuoma, have become the latest graduates in towN as they signed out of the prestigious University of Lagos at the same time.

Announcing their graduation on X (formerly Twitter), Confidence shared their convocation pictures on the social media platform.

Sisters leave UNILAG after 6 years

Confidence, who earlier noted that she spent six years at UNILAG, said she had a bachelor's degree in botany, while her sister had a bachelor's degree in Enugu, and both of them finished with second-class upper honours, which she tagged 'strong.'

Confidence noted that they enrolled in the university at the same time and are now leaving together.

"Finally, my convocation pictures landed!

"Confidence Bsc. Botany. Strong 2.1.

"Evidence B.A. English. Strong 2.1.

"Entered the university of Lagos same time, graduated same time," Confidence tweeted.

While responding to a comment, Confidence admitted that she would not even advise her enemy to study her course.

"Botany <<<<< especially in this country. Won’t advise my enemy to study that course."

Netizens celebrate UNILAG graduates

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's graduation celebration below:

@blu3_xyz said:

"My family be making me feel less with my 2.1 in Accounting.

"Congrats it’s not easy."

@Shewrite23 said:

"Indeed confidence comes with evidence. Congratulations."

@iam_bee01 said:

"Congratulations to both of you on graduating."

@Oly4gr8 said:

"Congratulations ooo.

"But wetin be strong 2.1 ?"

@theIni_oke said:

"Unrelated, but did both of you attend Audacity Conference by Psholz on Saturday???

"Oh my! I saw both of you.

"You both wore jeans and white shirts and a black sweatshirt and looked so fineee."

@ifemmachu said:

"Wearing that head with confidence i see.

"Congrats dear."

