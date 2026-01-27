Health Alert: Cholera, Lassa Fever, Other Infectious Diseases Hit Nigeria as NCDC Shares Details
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that Nigeria is currently responding to multiple infectious disease outbreaks across all six geopolitical zones.
As reported by The Punch, the diseases include cholera, diphtheria, Lassa fever, and measles.
Nigeria battles multiple infectious diseases
Jide Idris, NCDC director-general (DG), disclosed on Tuesday, January 27, during a Stakeholder Workshop on Preparedness and Response to Public Health Emergencies, organised by the agency, in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Idris noted that these outbreaks are compounded by climate-related and humanitarian emergencies, as well as broader structural factors such as population mobility, rapid urbanisation, pressure on health systems, and persistent inequities in access to essential services.
Vanguard quoted Idris as saying:
“Preparedness is not defined by the absence of outbreaks, but by the capacity to anticipate risk, detect threats early, coordinate effectively across sectors and levels of government, and respond in a timely, equitable, and evidence-driven manner."
