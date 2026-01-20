The Federal government launches a committee to improve textbook quality and affordability in Nigerian schools

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has unveiled a committee for book ranking and selection in Nigerian schools.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the committee is to help improve the quality and affordability of textbooks across the country.

Alausa said the existing system failed to properly validate and rank textbooks before approval.

He explained that it has resulted in some subjects having as many as 50 approved books without clear quality benchmarks.

As reported by The Punch, the minister stated this while speaking at the inauguration in Abuja on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The initiative is aimed at reforming the current textbook approval process.

According to the government, the current system allows poor-quality materials that lack standardisation and place an excessive financial burden on parents.

Alausa explained that the new committee will introduce reforms to cap the number of approved textbooks per subject.

He added that the committee will also ensure transparent and objective ranking and protect learners and parents from exploitative practices.

‎“Your assignment is both timely and strategic. You are expected to critically review existing approval frameworks, recommend strengthened assessment instruments and ranking systems, define clear and enforceable quality benchmarks, and propose mechanisms that ensure genuine content improvement before new editions are approved.

‎“You are also expected to address issues of pricing transparency, edition control, separation of textbooks from consumable workbooks, and protection of learners and parents from unnecessary financial burdens.”

Anambra bans writing of assignments in textbooks

Recall that the Anambra state government outlawed the practice of writing assignments in textbooks, citing concerns over waste and sustainability.

The move is part of a broader strategy to ease financial pressure on families and promote reusable learning materials.

Authorities also announced a crackdown on costly graduation parties in nursery and primary schools, warning against financial exploitation by school proprietors.

Mother insists private schools should stop selling textbooks

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian woman has accused private school owners of increasing the burden on parents through the sale of textbooks.

The woman lamented that private schools force students to do their homework in their textbooks.

She explained that when homework is done inside textbooks, it becomes impossible for siblings to share them.

Source: Legit.ng