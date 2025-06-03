Olajumoke Onibread has posted a new video showcasing her progress as she learns to read, speak, and write

In the recording, she was seen reading from a textbook after sharing a heartfelt message for her sponsor

Fans of the former bread seller expressed admiration for how far she has come in her education and shared their thoughts on her inspiring journey

Olajumoke Orisanguna, popularly known as Olajumoke, the former bread seller who went viral several years ago, has shared a video updating her fans on her progress in education.

Now a broadcaster, the former petty trader appeared in the video expressing gratitude to her sponsor, Mrs Adedoja.

She acknowledged that Adedoja has been instrumental in supporting her education and conveyed deep appreciation for her lifelong efforts.

Olajumoke then told her fans she wanted to read for them. Holding a textbook, she began reading aloud.

Though the words in the textbook were not difficult to pronounce, she read fluently and pronounced all the words correctly, impressing viewers with her progress.

Fans applaud Olajumoke’s efforts

Fans praised Olajumoke for her determination to pursue education.

They encouraged her to keep going and also thanked Mrs Adedoja for providing Olajumoke with such a life-changing opportunity.

It is worth recalling that Olajumoke Onibread tried to relaunch her public profile after years away from the limelight.

In a recent reflection, she recounted how she was treated by her ex-husband and explained the reasons behind her decision to leave the marriage, addressing online trolls who claimed she left because she was famous.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Olajumoke's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the former bread seller. Here are comments about below:

@temmytiptop commented:

"What I love about you is you are eager to be educated. Nice one."

@jumzyjay reacted:

"Jummie you are doing well, making progress in your learning . May God see you through. Big thanks to doja Allen. You will not e it in vain>'

@oyinladeoladipo wrote:

"Well done Olajumoke. You are making so much progress. You are an encouragement to us all."

@eshinla_republic said:

"What there’s power in learning."

@gideonsunmola shared:

"This is really great. It's never too late to get and education. My Mum learnt to read and write in English in her late 60s. I know the hard work and efforts this lady put in to learn to read in English."

@akinajibola said:

"Well done . I join Olajumoke to thank Mrs Adedoja and all the blessed people God has used in Jumokés life. God bless you Ma. Eshay adupe."

Olajumoke speaks about her ex-manager

Legit.ng had reported that Olajumoke Onibread shared her mind about the alleged on her by former manager Victoria.

During an interview, she stated that the lady took her to South African twice and shared the amount her manager gave her for the two trips.

Olajumoke also disclosed what her manager did to her former social media handles that made her go into oblivion.

