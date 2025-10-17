Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said public universities are to complete and forward their recommendations of suitably-qualified candidates on or before Tuesday, 30th September, 2025.

Private universities are required to submit their admission recommendations on or before Friday, 31st October 2025.

The Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said this is to allow sufficient time for other tiers of tertiary institutions to conduct their admissions.

Benjamin said the decision was taken at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions held on 18th July, 2025, and chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa.

JAMB: Deadline for closure of 2025 admissions

He said it was further agreed that the 2025 admission exercise would close as follows:

Public Universities: 31st October, 2025

Private Universities: 30th November, 2025

Other Tertiary Institutions (Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, etc.) December 31, 2025.

Benjamin said the timelines were designed to ensure a structured and predictable academic calendar across all institutions.

The JAMB spokesperson said it is also to allow every tier of tertiary education to conduct its admission process seamlessly.

He lamented that some public universities have not made any submissions, even after the September deadline had elapsed.

The following institutions are hereby requested to commence their 2025 admissions immediately:

Northwest University, Kano, Kano State Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State Benue State University, Makurdi, Benue State Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna, Niger State Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Kaduna State Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo, Oyo State Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Funtua, Katsina State

JAMB urges these universities to commence their 2025 admission processes without further delay.

"Failure to act within the approved timelines will result in all unprocessed candidates being moved automatically to the next available tier of institutions for possible consideration."

JAMB is required for university admissions

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Education firmly debunked claims that JAMB is no longer required for tertiary admissions in Nigeria.

Minister Maruf Tunji Alausa reaffirmed JAMB’s statutory role and warned against misinformation circulating in the media.

The Ministry urged students, parents, and institutions to rely solely on official sources for accurate admission updates.

JAMB recommends cancellation of 6,319 UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB was told to cancel 6,319 results in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A Special Committee set up to investigate examination infractions said the candidates were involved in tech-driven cheating.

The committee chairman, Dr. Jake Epelle, mentioned finger blending, AI image morphing, and false declarations of albinism in his report.

Source: Legit.ng