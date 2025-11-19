NLNG opened applications for its 2025 undergraduate scholarship and targeted eligible first-year students across Nigerian universities

The company reaffirmed its commitment to human capital development and outlined strict eligibility requirements for applicants

NLNG warned students against fraud, stressed that applications were free, and insisted submissions be made only through the official portal

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has opened applications for its 2025 Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme, inviting eligible first-year students in Nigerian universities to apply ahead of the deadline on 12 December 2025.

The scheme supports exceptional undergraduates across the country, with the company reaffirming that the initiative is part of its commitment to human capital development.

NLNG opens its 2025 undergraduate scholarship, offering students nationwide a fresh chance at financial support as key requirements emerge. Photo credit: SIMON MAINA/@officialnlng

Source: UGC

“This programme is designed to give bright young Nigerians the opportunity to focus on their studies without financial pressure.

“We want to continue building a pipeline of talent that contributes meaningfully to national development," NLNG said

What to know about NLNG Scholarship

According to NLNG, the scholarship is open to undergraduates admitted for the 2025/2026 academic session into federal or state-owned universities.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens residing in the country and must have scored at least 200 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Eligible students are also required to have obtained a minimum of five O’Level credits in one sitting, including English and Mathematics, and must be between 18 and 25 years old at the time of application.

The company stressed that applicants must not be beneficiaries of any other scholarship or related funding and must not be relatives of NLNG staff.

NLNG: Application process

Applications are to be submitted online via the official portal: nInGscholarships.smapply.io/prog/ugss

Students are required to complete all fields and upload necessary documents, including a recent passport photograph, O’Level results, JAMB UTME scores, admission letter, local government identification, and birth certificate.

Shortlisted candidates will later sit an online, computer-based proctored test.

“Only applicants who meet all eligibility and documentation requirements will progress to the next stage. We urge students to ensure that all information submitted is accurate and verifiable," NLNG added.

NLNG issues safety and fraud warnings

NLNG emphasised that the application is free of charge, urging students to avoid individuals claiming to act as agents.

“We do not use middlemen. Any application submitted outside the official website will not be accepted," the statement noted.

Applicants are also advised to maintain a functional email address for all correspondence.

With NLNG announcing its 2025 scholarship intake, thousands of undergraduates gain a new path to funding under the updated guidelines. Photo credit: @officialnlng

Source: UGC

All applications must be submitted on or before Friday, 12 December.

NLNG says it remains committed to supporting educational advancement and fostering education opportunities for young Nigerians.

Ned Nwoko launches full-tuition scholarship for students

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Nwoko has announced the launch of a new scholarship initiative aimed at supporting students from Delta North, Nigeria.

The announcement was made on 4 November via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where the senator shared details of the programme and encouraged eligible applicants to apply.

Source: Legit.ng