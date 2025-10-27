Parents of new KWASUED students have condemned the university’s one-week fee deadline as harsh and insensitive

Many fear their children could lose admission as economic hardship makes the payment timeline unrealistic

Aggrieved parents are mobilising petitions and protests, urging Governor AbdulRazaq to intervene before the deadline lapses

Parents and guardians of newly admitted students into the newly established Kwara state University of Education (KWASUED), Ilorin, have expressed outrage after the school management issued a one-week ultimatum for payment of tuition fees or risk forfeiting admission.

The directive, which appeared in an official notice signed by the school’s registrar and dated Friday, October 24, stated that October 31, 2025, is the final deadline for tuition fee payment for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The notice, titled 'Deadline for the Payment of Tuition Fee,' reads:

“This is to inform the newly admitted students of Kwara State University of Education (KWASUED), Ilorin, and the general public that Friday, 31st October, 2025, has been fixed as the deadline for the payment of tuition fees for the 2025/2026 academic session."

“Any student who fails to pay his/her tuition fee within the stipulated period will forfeit his/her admission. The concerned students are therefore advised to comply accordingly.”

This sudden directive has triggered anger and fear among parents and guardians who spoke to Legit.ng.

These parents described the policy as “insensitive” and “unrealistic” given the current economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Parents lament "insensitive" deadline

Speaking with Legit.ng, Mrs. Mary Oladipo, a parent whose daughter gained admission to study Biology Education, lamented that the management’s decision was unfair.

“How can a university that just started operations give parents just one week to pay full tuition? Things are hard everywhere. Many of us are still struggling to raise the acceptance fee. They should have given at least one month or more,” she said.

Another parent, Mr. Usman Elelu, whose son was admitted into the B.Ed. Guidance and Counseling program, said the ultimatum could force many students to abandon their dreams.

“This is a new school, and the state government should not allow it to start on this kind of harsh note. Most parents are civil servants; Many of us have not even received salaries for the month of October. If the management insists on this deadline, many children will lose their admissions,” he said.

“The government should not allow the management to set a bad precedent for this new university. This is exactly how Kwara State University, Malete, began, until it became too expensive for the average Kwara worker to afford, forcing many parents to take loans just to pay their children’s fees."

“We all initially praised the government for establishing this new university because we believed it would rival KWASU while promoting people-oriented policies, not these harsh, profit-driven ones.”

Legit.ng learned that these aggrieved parents reportedly began mobilising to petition the Kwara state Government to intervene and appeal to the university management to extend the payment deadline.

"Some have also taken to social media, accusing the school of being “insensitive to the plight of ordinary citizens.”

Another parent who spoke to Legit.ng anonymously said that they would stage a peaceful protest if the management refused to shift the deadline.

“We are appealing to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to intervene. Many parents are not against paying tuition, but the timeframe given is simply not realistic. The management should remember that most students come from modest backgrounds,” the group stated.

The newly established KWASUED admitted its first batch of students this year into various degree programs, such as B.Tech.(Ed) Electronics and Electrical, B.Ed. Sustainable Development, B.Sc.(Ed) Computer Science, B.A.(Ed) English Language, B.Ed. Entrepreneurship, B.Sc.(Ed) Accounting and B.Ed. Educational Management, among others.

