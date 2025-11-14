The Federal University of Technology, Akure, has warned that any graduate found guilty of misconduct or misrepresentation risks having their certificate withdrawn

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, said this at a graduation ceremony of 2,747 students from the institution

Both the Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor urged graduates to uphold FUTA’s values, use their skills and character for positive societal change

Akure, Ondo - The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has issued a stern warning to its graduating students, emphasising that any alumnus found guilty of misconduct risks having their certificate withdrawn.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor. Adenike Oladiji delivered the warning during the university’s 36th Convocation and Award of First Degrees on Friday, November 14.

A total of 2,747 students were awarded degrees for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Oladiji urged the graduates to turn current economic challenges into opportunities for creativity and innovation, stressing that character would play a defining role in their future success.

She said:

“As it is often said, no man can climb beyond the limits of his character. Your character will determine how far you will go in life”

“Bear in mind also, the university reserves the right to withdraw your certificate if you misrepresent her anywhere."

VC urged them to prioritise skills

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted that skills can take graduates to the top, but character is required to remain there.

She commended the achievements of FUTA graduates over the years, noting that the institution has received numerous accolades locally and internationally.

"Our earnest expectation is that you will become alumni we can be proud of.” She said.

Best students

Among the 2,747 graduates, 240 students earned First Class honours, 1,479 achieved Second Class (Upper Division), 912 were awarded Second Class (Lower Division), and 116 obtained Third Class.

Aduragbemi Akindunbi from the Department of Civil Engineering emerged as the overall best graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98.

Tinubu's loan scheme helped students, says pro-chancellor

Pro-Chancellor Prof. Nora Daduut praised President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative, which she described as a plan to lift the country to greater heights and improve its international standing.

She noted that over 3,000 students had benefited from the student loan scheme introduced under the initiative, easing access to tertiary education for Nigerian students.

Daduut also highlighted the achievements of the university’s governing council, saying it had maintained cordial relationships with staff and students, ensured staff welfare, and provided continuous training and capacity-building programs to enhance productivity.

She urged the graduating students to become agents of positive change in society and reminded them that the values and character cultivated during their time at FUTA would define their professional and personal lives.

